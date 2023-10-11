Guide to turning your daily expenses into 18% cash rebates

In AsiaOne's cost of living survey conducted earlier this year, 75 per cent of respondents said that the cost of daily necessities (food and non-food) was their top area of concern. Transport costs are also on people's minds, with 53.8 per cent citing it as a worrying factor.

These anxieties may not be relieved just yet, considering recent increases to transport fares and the additional GST hike lurking around the corner.

However, there are multiple ways you can push back on a budget squeeze if these recent developments have put you in the red.

For a rewarding and efficient way to stretch your dollar, how about signing up for a rewards card that can transform your dining, grocery shopping and transport expenses into a whopping 18 per cent of cash rebates?

Read on to find out how.

Getting the right rewards credit card

With the astonishing number of rewards credit cards out there, it's important to understand your own spending habits to figure out which card fits you best.

For most people - unless you're a hunter-gatherer living in the forest - your biggest expenses are likely to be on necessities, which include food, groceries, and transport.

That said, it's essential to have a rewards card that will cover these three categories, so that you may be rewarded on your daily purchases.

If you find yourself regularly shopping at Giant, Cold Storage or CS Fresh, dining at Food Junction and Food Republic, ordering from foodpanda or taking Gojek regularly - you might want to consider signing up for the DBS yuu Card.

It's all about 'yuu'

For those unfamiliar with the DBS yuu Card, it is the go-to rewards credit card for a vast range of dining, shopping and lifestyle rewards.

Members of this loyalty programme - the yuu Rewards Club - will be able to earn and redeem yuu Points to claim goods, vouchers, discounts and more.

Here's how it works:

Earn one yuu Point for every dollar you spend, which amounts to 0.5 per cent cash rebates

Earn 9x more yuu Points at participating yuu Merchants with the DBS yuu Card. This brings your cash rebates up to 5 per cent, with no minimum spend or cap limit imposed

Now here's the biggest bonus:

Spend at least S$600 with the DBS yuu Card in a calendar month to enjoy an additional 13 per cent cash rebate whenever you spend at participating yuu Merchants

That brings your total amount of cash rebates earned to 18 per cent - one of the highest percentages of cash rebates you'll be able to earn with any rewards card as of present.

Fortunately for us, this promotion has just been extended to Feb 29, 2024.

So who are the participating yuu Merchants? Can you even hit the minimum spend at these stores to enjoy the 18 per cent cash rebates?

The great news is, it's highly likely you're already spending at these places.

The list includes familiar names such as:

DFI Retail Group (DFI): 7-Eleven, Cold Storage, CS Fresh, Giant, Guardian

BreadTalk Group (BTG): BreadTalk, Toast Box, Food Junction*, Food Republic*, Thye Moh Chan, Butter Bean

Mandai Wildlife Group: Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, Bird Paradise

Singtel Shop and Singtel Exclusive Retailers

Gojek Singapore

foodpanda Singapore

*Selected outlets only (you can find the list on the yuu App).

Let's put it to the test

Don't worry, you won't need to eat, breathe and live at these stores for the entire month to meet the minimum expenditure. Here's an example:

Depending on your needs and lifestyle, your expenses per category may differ from the example above.

For a family of four, a single grocery trip may earn them up to $54 worth of cash rebates after spending $300 at the supermarket. A working adult with the means may also take more Gojek rides in a month, granting them even more points at the 18 per cent cash rebate rate.

If there's a lifestyle match and you're already calculating how your monthly expenses might fit into all this, do check the terms and conditions to make sure that your purchases qualify for this cash rebate.

Rewards, especially for 'yuu'

Since it's October, here's an exclusive deal valid for this month only: in honour of yuu's first Anniversary, there will be weekly $1 deals for DBS yuu Cardmembers.

From now till December, DBS yuu Cardmembers will also receive '50 per cent off' rewards coupons for selected items at CS Fresh, Cold Storage and Giant every month. Just link your card to the yuu App to access these coupons.

Enticed by the rewards? New DBS/POSB Cardmembers will enjoy $150 cashback upon sign up, while existing DBS/POSB Cardmembers will be awarded up to $60 cashback when you sign for the DBS yuu Card!

So, is it worth it?

If you find yourself shopping regularly from yuu Merchants, the DBS yuu Card is the perfect credit card for you.

This is especially because you'll be getting 5 per cent cash rebates regardless of how much you spend at these merchants. It's a chance to stretch your dollars, on top of gaining rewards to offset your future purchases.

Now that you've got a clearer picture of the DBS yuu Card and how you can earn up to 18 per cent cash rebates, it's time to sign up and enjoy all the amazing perks!

This article is brought to you in partnership with DBS.

