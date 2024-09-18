Gym 5 days a week, weightlifting, pilates: 79-year-old Chinese grandma goes viral for active lifestyle

It's never too late to get into fitness and one elderly woman from Tianjin, China, is living proof of this.

Fondly known as Grandma Bai, the 79-year-old has gone viral on Chinese social media for her intense exercise regimes.

She trains five days a week from Monday to Friday, according to Chinese media Xiaoxiang Morning News on Monday (Sept 16).

"Each fitness class lasts for an hour, but I need to warm up one to one-and-a-half hours in advance. Otherwise, I can't keep up with my coach's progress," she shared with the publication.

Some types of exercises she does are weightlifting and pilates.

And when it comes to high-intensity fitness programmes, Grandma Bai confidently said: "There is no pressure and it's easy to do."

Got into fitness because of poor health

Grandma Bai had never always been this active and only started after she turned 60, adding that she's been into fitness for 19 years.

For the earlier part of her life, she worked in the finance industry and was so focused on her career that she neglected her health.

Because of this, she needed to go for three surgeries.

And now, thanks to the huge change in her lifestyle, she doesn't even need to rely on medication.

Her main goal of keeping fit is not to look good, but to take care of herself.

"I work out to stay healthy, not to have big muscles," she shared with the Chinese media.

"I think the reason why older people age is that they lose muscle quickly."

She revealed in the interview that her frequent and consistent exercise routine has helped her increase muscle mass and lose body fat.

"My body fat has decreased, especially the visceral fat. [People who workout] know that visceral fat is hard to lose," she explained.

Having trouble sticking to a fitness regime? Grandma Bai wisely said: "Fitness is effective because of persistence, not persistent only when it is effective."

In the comments section of a viral video of Grandma Bai on Weibo, netizens praised her efforts and physique.

One even said that Grandma Bai was probably in even better health than them.

