Haidilao Singapore launches affordable new bento sets - get a full meal from $6.80

Kimberly Anne Lim
PHOTO: Haidilao

Haidilao is known for its hotpot, but it isn't exactly the most affordable meal out there.

Well, with their new Haidilao Hi Chef bento set, you'll be able to snag a meal, complete with rice, side dishes and a drink, at $8.80 and below, according to the chain restaurant's Facebook post yesterday (June 23).

There are six dishes to choose from: braised pork meat ($8.80), curry prawn ($8.80), curry chicken ($6.80), beef stew with ketchup ($8.80), pickled vegetable fish ($7.80) and Sichuan shredded pork ($7.80).

The bento is now available at their outlets, Haidilao Singapore said in their post.

They had previously released similar Convenient Food packs that cost between $4 and $10 last May, but sans rice, side dishes and drink.

