Haidilao Singapore launches affordable new bento sets - get a full meal from $6.80

Haidilao is known for its hotpot, but it isn't exactly the most affordable meal out there.

Well, with their new Haidilao Hi Chef bento set, you'll be able to snag a meal, complete with rice, side dishes and a drink, at $8.80 and below, according to the chain restaurant's Facebook post yesterday (June 23).

There are six dishes to choose from: braised pork meat ($8.80), curry prawn ($8.80), curry chicken ($6.80), beef stew with ketchup ($8.80), pickled vegetable fish ($7.80) and Sichuan shredded pork ($7.80).

The bento is now available at their outlets, Haidilao Singapore said in their post.

They had previously released similar Convenient Food packs that cost between $4 and $10 last May, but sans rice, side dishes and drink.

