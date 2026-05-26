New ingredient unlocked: Haidilao to serve pig's blood starting May 28

Good news for those who enjoy having pig's blood in their hot pot — you will soon be able to savour it at Haidilao Singapore.

On Tuesday (May 26), the Chinese hot pot chain confirmed that pig blood curd will be added to its menus islandwide from May 28.

Haidilao Singapore first announced that it would soon be introducing the ingredient on May 15.

A portion of pig blood curd goes for $6++ at all Haidilao Singapore outlets except for Marina Bay Sands, where it is priced at $8++.

To celebrate the launch, the chain is rolling out a limited-time promotion, where diners can get a portion of pig blood curd at half price: $3++ at all regular outlets and $4++ at the Marina Bay Sands outlet. The discount will run from May 28 to June 30, while stocks last.

AsiaOne has contacted Haidilao Singapore for more information.

Pig blood returns to Singapore after 27 years

For those who aren't familiar with the ingredient, pig blood curd is coagulated pig's blood.

Known for its soft and silky texture, pig blood curd is popular as a hot pot ingredient for its ability to absorb the broth. It is also rich in iron and protein.

In April, the Singapore Food Agency announced that it approved the import of heat-treated pork blood products from Bangkhla Pig Slaughterhouse after conducting food safety assignments.

During the Nipah virus outbreak in 1999, the supply from locally slaughtered pigs was ceased as a precautionary measure.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com