Singapore to ease Nipah virus measures from Feb 23 as India outbreak stabilises

Singapore will be progressively easing some Nipah virus public health measures from Monday (Feb 23) as no cases have been reported in the country in connection to the two reported in the Indian state of West Bengal or the case in Bangladesh.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 20), the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said that it will remain vigilant against the virus even as the country returns to baseline surveillance levels.

The agency said: "The Nipah virus situation in West Bengal has stabilised, with no new cases reported. No human to human Nipah virus transmission has been detected in Bangladesh."

Hence, CDA will cease temperature screening at the airport and seaports for flights and ships arriving from affected areas in India and also stop disseminating Nipah virus health advisories for travellers at Singapore's points of entry.

To maintain surveillance levels, Nipah virus will continue to be covered by the SG Arrival health declarations and Maritime Declaration of Health.

Incoming travellers will still have to declare if they are arriving from affected areas in their arrival cards, the agency said.

"The Ministry of Manpower will maintain the current surveillance measures at the onboard centre for newly arrived migrant workers," CDA said, adding that workers are consistently reminded to adopt precautionary measures, practise good hygiene, and seek care when unwell.

