Haji Lane and Kampong Glam dining guide: Best restaurants, bars and cafes in Singapore's cultural enclave

Encircling the striking Masjid Sultan mosque and just a stone's throw from popular indie movie theatre The Projector, Haji Lane in Kampong Glam is bursting with creative and colourful energy that can be felt everywhere within it. And if you'd like that energy in an edible form, check out our list of restaurants, bars, and cafes in the area for some Muslim-friendly Chinese comfort food, intimate Japanese bars, and fresh brews in whimsical cafes.

Halal & Muslim Owned Eateries

KULON

PHOTO: KULON

Craving Javanese food? KULON's hearty plate of Bakmi Char Siu (S$11.80) made with chicken char siew has garnered them a cult following, but don't miss their Nasi Ayam Geprek with Sambal Ijo (S$9.20) featuring crispy succulent chicken cutlets and beefy Mie Bakso (S$6.20) either. Pair your main with a side of Bakso Goreng (S$3.80) and Teh Botol Sosro (S$2.50) for the full experience.

KULON is located at 30 Bali Lane, Singapore 189866. Open Tue-Fri 11.30am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Sat-Sun 11.30am-9.30pm. Closed Mon.

Sari Ratu

PHOTO: Sari Ratu

For authentic Nasi Padang, Sari Ratu serves its specialty dishes with a nostalgic flair out of a shophouse along Pahang Street. Try their delicious Beef Rendang (S$4), with thick flavoursome gravy enveloping the meat, and the fragrant Ayam Kampon Gulai (S$5), simmered in a mixture of spices such as turmeric and coconut milk. Wrap up your meal with a Teh Tarik (S$1.50), like we do.

Sari Ratu is located at 20 Pahang St, Singapore 198617, p. +65 6294 9983. Open Tue-Sun 9.30am-8pm. Closed Mon.

Permata

PHOTO: Permata

For some regal ambiance and a rich feast, Permata is a must-visit. Situated in a Palladian-style historic mansion, Gedung Kuning, the halal buffet restaurant dishes out progressive Nusantara cuisine with evoking flavours of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand and more.

Best of all, you can get a taste of the award-winning restaurant's menu with the affordable one-for-one buffet (lunch: S$78 for two pax, dinner S$88 for two pax), to be enjoyed by you and your loved ones. On the revolving menu, be prepared to be wowed by dishes like Soto Surabaya, and Cendawan Cabe Ijo made with halal-certified Nusantara spices and fresh herbs. Not to mention the succulent grilled delights from the outdoor live grill station for the ultimate treat.

Permata is located at 73 Sultan Gate, Singapore 198497, p. +65 9082 9941. Open daily 12pm-10pm. One-for-one buffet is available for lunch (12pm-3pm) at S$78++ for two pax, and dinner (6pm-10pm) at S$88++ for two pax. Children below the age of nine dine for free. Menus can be viewed online. Booking recommended

Ratu Lemper

PHOTO: Ratu Lemper

Get a taste of heritage at Ratu Lemper with their Signature Lemper (S$20, 10 pieces), a banana leaf-wrapped glutinous rice ball available with chicken and tuna options. Or if you're up for a full meal, enjoy their fragrant Pulut Kuning with Beef Rendang (S$8), complete with a side of sambal ikan bilis. Their Premium Lapis Cakes (S$50 to S$70 for a whole cake) are also hard to beat.

Ratu Lemper is located at 31 Arab St, Singapore 199730, p. +65 9813 2450. Open Tue-Thu 10am-6pm, Fri 1.30pm-6pm, Sat-Sun 10am-1pm. Closed Mon.

ENAK

PHOTO: ENAK

Looking for a meal that's more like a buffet spread? Look no further than their Nasi Ambeng (from S$12.50 per person) at ENAK! Served on a gigantic tray meant to feed four, the chicken is cooked in a thick, creamy coconut gravy, retaining the intense flavours of the marinade in the succulent meat. Alternatively, dig into their Nasi Lemak Rendang (S$8.30) and Mee Rebus (S$4.20).

ENAK is located at 47 Arab St, Singapore 199744, p. +65 8788 1887. Open Mon, Wed-Thu 8am-6pm, Fri-Sat 8am-8.30pm, Sun 8am-6pm. Closed Tue.

Non-Halal Restaurants

Habibi-San

PHOTO: Habibi-san

Habibi-san offers moreish flavours with their Midden Eastern twist on classic Japanese izakaya fare. Try their Roasted Brussel Sprouts (S$16+), combining the umami of bonito flakes with the smoke from the grill, the Iberico Pork Jowl(S$12++), with fennel-infused mayonnaise, and end off with the floral sweetness of the Sakura Malabi (S$13++).

Habibi-San is located at 55 Haji Lane, Singapore 189248, p. +65 6298 0838. Open Tue-Sun 5pm-10.30pm. Closed Mon.

The Coconut Club

PHOTO: The Coconut Club

Relive that kampong feasting spirit with The Coconut Club's two-floor flagship on Beach Road. All day dining is available at level one with their signature nasi lemak as well as familiar flavours in new forms like the Otah Katsu Sando(S$7.80) and Hae Bee Hiam Tuna Sandwich (S$10.80). On the second floor, you'll find a larger menu of Peranakan plates perfect for communal dining, with highlights such as Asam Udang (S$28).

The Coconut Club is located at 269 Beach Rd, Singapore 199546, p. +65 8725 3315. Open Tue-Fri 11am-10.30pm, Sat-Sun 8.30am to 10.30pm. Closed Mon.

Overrice

PHOTO: Overrice

Rice bowls in Singapore usually sees Chinese flavours and lots of pork, but Overrice is making things more inclusive with their Muslim-friendly rice bowls and pita pockets. Sample their classic Pulled Beef Signature Bowl (S$10.90) and Falafel Signature Bowl (S$10.90) for those Middle Eastern flavours., or pick up a Spicy Popcorn Chicken Pita Pocket(S$9.90) for food on the go.

Overrice is located at 48 Arab St, Singapore 199745, p. +65 8877 1827. Open 12pm to 4pm, 6pm to 9:30pm daily.

Bars

Bar Stories

PHOTO: Bar Stories

Bar Stories was founded on the concept of cocktails tailored to every customer's personality, and it's still serving that today. Bespoke drinks aside, some tipples on their menu include the Sugar Daddy with caramelised honey almonds and spiced brown butter, as well as the fruity and the ice-blended Kopi Ais (S$40, serves two) with bourbon and Vietnamese coffee. Hungry? Sample their tasty De Raza Iberico Pork Collar Shogayaki (S$36).

Bar Stories is located at 55-57A Haji Lane, Singapore 189248, p. +65 6298 0838. Open Tue-Thu, Sun 5.30pm-11.30pm, Fri-Sat 5.30pm-12am. Closed Mon.

Good Luck

PHOTO: Good Luck

Want that night of beers over local food with your buddies, but with air conditioning? Taking inspiration from the Michelin-affirmed hawker stall, Good Luck's Signature Bowl (S$13.90) adds a riff on the classic Bak Chor Mee with Japanese elements for a comforting and unique storm of flavour. Pair with the long-awaited and cheekily-named East Coast Plan (S$17), a light-bodied, fruity brew that goes down smoothly.

Good Luck Beerhouse is located at 9 Haji Lane, Singapore 189202, p. +65 6391 9942. Open Mon-Wed 4pm-12am, Thu-Sun 12pm-12am.

3 of Cups

PHOTO: 3 of Cups

For an interesting experience to try with your friends or on date night, head over to 3 of Cups, a tarot-themed bar for mystic drinks and a complimentary tarot reading with three cocktails purchased. Cocktails are uniquely concocted with spirits to fit the themes of their individual tarot cards - think Justice (S$23) or The Chariot (S$24). Look forward to dishes like the Fishy Concoction (S$20), where a dory fillet poached with lemongrass, lime leaves and chilis.

3 of Cups is located at 53 Haji Lane, Singapore 189246, p. +65 9246 0138. Open Tue-Sun, 5pm-12am. Closed Mon.

Ootori Club

PHOTO: Ootori Club

Kampong Glam is littered with small hole-in-the-wall izakayas, and the intimate feeling is elevated at Ootori Club. Immerse yourself in their specialty Gurenge (S$15 per pc), a rice ball with a delightful blend of sea urchin, cod roe, wasabi and seaweed or their Blowfish Fugu Karaage (S$18), to cross out eating pufferfish on your bucket list. Wash it down with their Yatsushika Junmaidaigijo Green (S$35) with the perfect balance of sweetness and acidity.

Ootori Club is located at 30 Kandahar St, Singapore 198890, p. +65 9648 8861. Open Mon-Sat 5pm-11pm. Closed Sun.

Cafes, Sweets & Bakes

Birds of Paradise

PHOTO: Birds of Paradise

Spent an afternoon admiring gorgeous murals across Kampong Glam and need to cool down? Grab a scoop or two of Birds of Paradise's premium gelato! Offering beloved flavours such as the Pistachio and Hazelnut alongside new inventive variations such as floral White Chrysanthemum and Lychee Raspberry.

Birds of Paradise is located at 263 Beach Road, Singapore 199542. Open Tue-Sun 12pm-10pm. Closed Mon.

Nirvana Dessert Cafe

PHOTO: Nirvana Dessert Cafe

Following the dessert rage in Singapore, Nirvana Dessert Cafe brings about a refreshing fusion of Hong Kong and Japanese desserts. Treat your sweet tooth to Mango Hong Kong Style Milk Snowflake Ice (S$10) with fresh mango chunks and konjac jellies. Be sure to update your Instagram feed with the trending jiggly Souffle Pancakes (S$9), dusted with powdered sugar, strawberries, whipped cream drizzled with caramel sauce.

Nirvana Dessert Cafe is located at 37 Haji Lane, Level 1, Singapore 189230, p. +65 9880 5983. Open Mon, Wed-Sun 1pm-10pm. Closed Tue.

Rich & Good Cake Shop

PHOTO: Rich & Good Cake Shop

First starting in the heartlands, Rich & Good Cake Shop has had a mission of letting people enjoy good swiss rolls with local flavours since 1997, and they've more than achieved it. Now in Kampong Glam, their iconic Kaya Swiss Roll(S$11.22) made with housemade kaya is still on the menu, along with other flavours like Durian Swiss Roll (S$11.22) and Pandan Swiss Roll (S$11.22), and local favourites such as their fluffy Pandan Chiffon Cake (S$4.67-S$9.35).

Rich & Good Cake Shop is located at 24 Kandahar St, Singapore 198887. Open Mon 10.30am-5pm, Tue-Sat 9am-5pm. Closed Sun.

