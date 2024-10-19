Halloween 2024: Spine-tingling events, thrilling parties and spooky treats in Singapore

The dark forces are calling and summoning us into the depth of the night; gather your bravest allies and venture through all the hair-raising fun and gore with these Halloween events 2024. Conquer demons (both inner and outer), escape the clutches of evil, or fully immerse yourself in horror stories and songs; better yet, dance the nights away.

Haw Ror Villa 3!

All hell's breaking loose at Haw Par Villa with the return of Haw Ror Villa 3! Bigger than ever, this year's event features three spine-tingling zones. Escape The Judges' Wrath at the Hell's Museum Escape Room and take the interactive ghostly tour with The Villa Has Eyes. Traverse The Shaman's Bazaar for mystical goods like crystals and tarot readings. Create your horror story at NLB's horror-themed room and live in one as you lie in a real coffin for a rebirthing experience.

Haw Ror Villa 3 runs 18-19 and Oct 25 to 26 at Haw Par Villa located at 262 Pasir Panjang Rd, Singapore 118628. Tickets are priced from S$45 for adults, and S$30 for children.

Underground: The Summoning

Prepare to face Bellum, the demon lord of war, unleashed by an ancient book of summoning. Rally your bravest friends and descend 20 feet into the historic underground bunker at Battlebox, Fort Canning for an unforgettable immersive horror experience. As you navigate a labyrinth of terror, you must collect eight magical cards to conquer the chaos. With spine-chilling theatrics and heart-pounding scares, this is an adventure for only the boldest souls. Will you make it through the nightmare?

Underground: The Summoning runs till Nov 3 at Battlebox 2 Cox Terrace Singapore, Singapore 179622. Tickets are priced from S$56.20.

Illumi - Halloween Edition

The world's largest light, sound, and multimedia show, Illumi gets spooky this Halloween. Put on your scariest costumes and creep through the nine themed worlds for fang-tastic Trick-or-Treat adventures. Tread through the bewitching light displays and have some fun with family-fun activities like face painting and mystical tarot card readings. We'd recommend hopping onto the carousels and swing chairs but remember to hang onto your candies!

Trick-or-Treat at Illumi runs from Oct 19 to Nov 3 at Bayfront Event Space, 12A Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018970. Tickets are priced from S$20 for adults and S$12 for children.

CÉ LA VI Singapore: Cirque Le Soir

On Oct 26 2024, CÉ LA VI transforms into a surreal circus of Halloween thrills as Cirque Le Soir, London's award-winning nightlife experience, takes over. Step into a world of fire-eaters, contortionists, burlesque dancers, and aerial artists, all set to beats from CÉ LA VI's resident DJs. Dress to impress and dive into this extraordinary night of spectacle and revelry. It's a Halloween party like no other, right atop the Marina Bay Sands!

CÉ LA VI Pres. Halloween with Cirque Le Soir runs on Oct 26 2024, at 1 Bayfront Avenue Marina Bay Sands, Hotel, Tower 3, 018971. Tickets are priced at S$48, which includes a premium drink.

Halloween Horror Nights 12 at Universal Studios Singapore

Fright nights is back at Universal Studios Singapore for brand-new hair-raising experiences across four haunted houses where Asian horror takes centre stage. Go from Netflix's Sweet Home to Singapore's Most Haunted, explore Under the Castle by Team Wang design and find your way through Cursed Scrolls: Dynasty of Darkness. Head to the scare zones for more bone-chilling experiences or watch the live shows that'll take you to your darkest dreams.

Halloween Horror Nights 12 runs until Nov 2 at Universal Studios Singapore located at Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269. Tickets are priced from S$80.

Kampung Halloween

Reviving the kampung spirit in a spine-tingling fashion, Kampung Halloween unites creative minds for a chilling celebration of art featuring local and regional ghouls and ghosts. Explore the Our Ghosts exhibition, engage in ghoulish games, and visit the Hantu Ballhaus, where the dead are reimagined in all their gory glory. Experience Mystery Monologues, an evening of captivating performances inspired by Singapore's past, and gather for personal supernatural stories at They Walk Amongst Us, where storytellers reveal eerie encounters and chilling confessions.

Kampung Halloween runs from Oct 25 to Nov 3 at 42 Waterloo Street, Singapore 187951. Free admission.

Halloween Candlelight Concert

Let the hauntingly beautiful melodies of the Vocalise String Quartet lead you into the thick of the spooky season at the Halloween Candlelight Concert. Kick back with familiar tunes like Michael Jackson's Thriller or classic pieces like Charles Gounod's Funeral March of a Marionette. Fans of horror flicks will love the spine-tingling list of theme songs from movies like The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist and more.

A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics runs on Oct 31 at 7pm and 9pm at The Arts House located at 1 Old Parliament Lane, Singapore 179429. Tickets are priced from S$56.

OverEasy x Eatmepoptart Present: Revenge of the Kitchen

This Halloween, OverEasy invites you to indulge in a deliciously sinister celebration at Revenge of the Kitchen. Think giant burgers on the rampage, rebellious fries, and milkshakes with a wicked twist. Get ready to dance and dodge the culinary chaos as fearless DJs weelikeme and KiDG spin tasty pop and rock anthems from across the decades. Gather your squad and dress up to the occasion and you'll stand a chance to win fang-tastic prizes, such as $800 in flight tickets for the best-dressed individual and $500 in dining credits for the best-dressed group. Entry is free, reservations are recommended.

OverEasy x Eatmepoptart Present: Revenge of the Kitchen runs on Oct 26 2024 from 8pm at OverEasy located at 1 Fullerton Road 01-06 One Fullerton, Singapore 049213.

Patrón x Chupitos: Beetle Jooze Halloween Celebration

Get ready for a spooky night at Chupitos on 26 Oct 2024 with Patrón's Beetlejuice-themed Halloween bash. Expect a wild mix of live music, DJs, and creatively terrifying cocktails like Creepy Crawly Cocktails and Bugged Out Shots, some even garnished with real insects! For a hands-on experience, try the Patrón Bicycle Blender to craft your own eerie margaritas. Halloween-themed drinks will be available all week, with bold shooters and cocktails up for grabs, plus a Patrón twin cocktail promo. Prepare for a night of adventurous drinks, freaky costumes, and unforgettable fun!

Beetle Jooze Halloween Celebration with Patrón runs on Oct 26 2024 at Chupitos, located at 3E River Valley Road #01-01, The Circuit, CQ@, Clarke Quay, 179024.

REDRUM Halloween SAMBAROOM

There are eerie vibes in the sky as SAMBAROOM brings a Redrum Halloween, referencing the mirror message in The Shining, complete with a bloodied scene and a killer lineup to enliven the night. The Stanley Kubrick-themed party sees Stephen Day spinning Deep House and Synthwave, and Yujin delivering Afro-beats and Funk, with dancers and contortionists keeping the energy high. We dare you to have a go at those mystery cocktails, all three of them and sink your teeth into signature bites such as the Singapore-exclusive SAMBA Chili Crab (S$34++) SAMBA Roll. Reservations are highly encouraged.

REDRUM Halloween Party at SAMBAROOM runs Oct 30 and 31 from 8pm at SUSHISAMBA located at 168 Robinson Rd, Level 52 Capital Tower, Singapore 068912. Find out more here.

VERTIGORE: HighHouse of Horrors and Afterlife at NOVA

From the HighHouse of Horrors to Afterlife at NOVA, ascend to levels 61 and 62 of One Raffles Place for two nights of chilling fun at VERTIGORE. The spine-tingling nights are filled with gory deaths, torture chambers, and even roving creatures that'll keep you on your feet. Catch guest DJs XTVA (Oct 26) and Shaun Nocturnals and DJ Tang & DJ Kong (Oct 30) as they turn up the night with their infectious tunes. Ascend to Afterlife at NOVA with angels serving food and wine, then groove alongside LENERD and Zushan on Oct 26 and Fantastic Dinosaur & Fred E on Oct 30.

VERTIGORE: HighHouse of Horrors and Afterlife at NOVA runs Oct 26 and 30 from 10 pm onwards at HighHouse and NOVA, located at 1 Raffles Place, L61-62, Singapore 048616. Admission is priced at S$30++ with two standard drinks; dress up for a chance at free entry.

Tame Mystical Beasts at CQ @ Clarke Quay

A spellbinding Halloween unfurls at CQ @ Clarke Quay as you step into the home of Mystic Beasts. The day-to-night extravaganza will take you on playful quests to tame a fearsome guardian of the underworld or solve the Three-Eyed Cats' mystery. Complete your quest card to earn rewards! Dress up in your creepiest costumes and groove to live music from Nation One. Or head to one of the many fang-tastic parties like Chupitos for more tunes, shots, and a bicycle blender experience!

Mystical Beasts by the Quay runs Oct 26 from 12pm to 12am and Oct 27 from 12pm to 9pm at CQ @ Clarke Quay located at 3 River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024.

MO BAR Singapore

Celebrate Halloween with a twist at MO BAR Singapore from Oct 21 to 31 2024. Their limited-time Jack-o'-Sour cocktail, a spiced-up version of a Bourbon Sour with cinnamon, lemon, and egg white, is paired with a quirky Pani Puri Eyeball-crispy, stuffed with a mix of potato, chickpeas, tamarind, and yoghurt. This spooky treat is available for S$26++, making it the perfect seasonal indulgence for anyone looking to enjoy some sophisticated Halloween bites and drinks in style.

MO BAR Singapore's halloween offerings run from Oct 21 to 31 2024, at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039797.

[[nid:702905]]

This article was first published in City Nomads.