Halloween Horror Nights return as an exhibition this year and it's unlike any other

Halloween Horror Nights may have been cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but this year, the highly anticipated event is back — and it’s not like your usual yearly affair.

This Halloween, the spookfest continues at Resorts World Sentosa with a slew of frighteningly fabulous activities. While there are no haunted houses and roaming scare actors, visitors will still get to experience the fun and frights of Halloween over at USS.

Happening from now till November 7, 2021, visitors can expect the debut of the first-ever Universal Studios Singapore Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition, trick-or-treating, and new Halloween meet-and-greets. For a closer look, continue to read on.

Exhibition

Whether you’re an avid Halloween Horror Night fan, or you’re one who loves all things spooky, you’ve probably attended one of the USS Halloween over the past few years. And if you’re thinking of revisiting the past, then the new exhibition is the place to be.

Located at Soundstage 28, the very place where some of the most incredible haunted houses rose from the ground, take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most spooktacular events at Resorts World Sentosa including some of the most sought after creepy zones, haunted houses and jaw-dropping shows.

Showcasing a collection of terrifying displays, horrific props and deadly facts over the past 9 years of Halloween Horror Nights, the exhibition is a visual treat for all horror fans.

As part of the exhibition, you’ll also be able to get a closer look at the seven stages of developing Halloween Horror Nights events.

If there’s one thing we love about Halloween Horror Nights, besides the haunted houses, it’d have to be the iconic scare zones that are located around the theme park. And in this zone of the exhibition, you’ll be able to get a closer look at some of the props that were used in each zone like in this case, the March of the Dead.

Of course, no show is complete without the Opening Scaremony. And for those who enjoyed the past years’ performances, then you’ll definitely dig what the exhibition has in store for you in this segment. Some of the more notable characters that are featured here include the Minister of Evil and The Sisters of Evil.

Otherwise known as one of the most popular haunted houses of all time, here, you can get a closer look at Adrift that was built back in 2013.

If you didn’t already know, Halloween Horror Nights also collaborated with Netflix’s Stranger Things back in 2018. More importantly, this iconic collab also stood out from the rest because it was the first haunted house that was built as part of America’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Besides the other interesting rooms within the exhibition to explore, visitors will also be able to have an overview of the different logos of the various haunted houses that have graced the theme park over the years.

Tricks or Thrills

While the exhibition is not recommended for guests under the age of 16, you can still bring your kids to USS to have a slice of all the fun over at the Trick or Thrills and collect delectable treats from Candy Ambassadors.

Here, characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Gru’s Girls and a new appearance of Illumination’s Wolfman Minion along with the other Minion Monsters.

Universal Monsters Scream Alley

On Fridays and Saturdays, Universal’s Monsters, The Wolfman, Dracula, Frankenstein, and Bride of Frankenstein, will also be making a special appearance at the Universal Monsters Scream Alley.

The Halloween Horror Nights Exhibition is included as part of the USS park tickets and is available for all park guests during the Trick or Thrills event. Book your tickets here.

