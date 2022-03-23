The halterneck top: A classic staple you can wear on repeat

If you’re looking for a classic staple like the plain white tee that you want to wear on repeat, the halterneck top is a great alternative to rock. Now coming in a variety of forms that subverts its original trope with details like crisscrosses and ruching, it’s fair to say that this top has even gone onto the ranks of becoming a subversive basic that can be worn every day.

As versatile as it is chic, even celebrities such as Emma Chamberlain, Dua Lipa and Jennie from Blackpink have taken an affinity to the halterneck over the summer.

Keen to give it a spin? Ahead, we share our top halterneck picks to shop for this season.

Olivine Embellished Linen-Blend Halterneck Top, $412, Cult Gaia at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Looking for a statement-making top? Try out this halter neck by Cult Gaia that’s designed with a gold-tone chain-detailed halterneck and a handkerchief hem. Perfect with jeans or a denim mini skirt.

Buy it here.

Extreme Cashmere cashmere-blend top, $184, Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Drawing inspiration from the ’90s minimalism trend, Extreme Cashmere‘s rendition of the halterneck is simply elegant and makes for a good transeasonal piece. Pair the cosy halterneck with denim jeans or trousers for an effortless daytime look.

Buy it here.

ALC polyamide-blend top, $322, FarFetch

PHOTO: FarFetch

If you prefer something form-fitting and has unique details, try on this black halter top with ruched detailing that’ll look great in any ensemble. Elevate the look by adding a statement necklace.

Buy it here.

Halter Neck Blouse, $410, Amir Slama at Farfetch

PHOTO: FarFetch

Add a colourful touch to your ensemble with this bright print. Throw a cardigan over it while on a date, or pair it with your favourite denim cut-off for a day out at the beach.

Buy it here.

READ ALSO: 10 bold and bright earrings to wear that are real conversation starters

Miu Miu cotton-blend top, $1,521, FarFetch

PHOTO: FarFetch

For a varsity-inspired halterneck piece de resistance, this Miu Miu top will do just the trick. Keep the look preppy with a tennis skirt or some denim shorts.

Buy it here.

Recycled polyester top, $9.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

If you’re looking for something underrated yet stylish, this halterneck top that has criss-cross straps on the neckline will be your go-to.

Buy it here.

Cut-Out Halter Neck Knit Bodysuit, $45.90, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

For a glamorous touch on your next social gathering, try on this halterneck bodysuit halterneck top with a flirtatious cut-out detail in front.

Buy it here.

READ ALSO: Outfits with trains are trending on spring 2022 runways

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.