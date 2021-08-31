Han So-hee's most alluring makeup looks from The World of the Married to Nevertheless

Han So-hee never fails to serve up beauty inspo every time she appears on screen.

Whether she is playing a sultry pilates instructor or art-protege stuck in a no-strings-attached arrangement, the 26-year-old's explosive visuals are nothing short of amazing.

Ahead, here are her most alluring makeup looks, plus tips on how you achieve them.

Flushed cheeks and a bright fuchsia lippy

Han So-hee's character, Yeo Da-kyung, is often seen sporting flushed cheeks paired with a bright fuchsia lip.

Cop her look and choose a blush that matches your lipstick to keep it monochromatic and fresh.

Try the Clinique Cheek Pop in Shade Pansy, $40. PHOTO: Netflix

Try the Rouge Dior Couture Finish Refillable Lipstick in 766 Rose Harpers, $56. PHOTO: Netflix

Lip gloss on the centre of the lips

PHOTO: Netflix

Da-kyung appears in a scene with darker hair this time around and pairs it with her favourite fuschia lippy and tops it off with a gloss in the centre of her lips to emphasise her cupid's bow.

Try the Givenchy Le Rose Perfecto Liquide Balm in Frosted Nude, $52. PHOTO: Netflix

Caramel-brown hair

In this scene, Han So-hee debuts a warmer, caramel brown hairstyle.

PHOTO: Netflix

To complement her new hairdo, the makeup artist has chosen a warmer shade of pink that sways closer to a bright plum for her lips.

Her brows are neatly drawn in a muted brown as compared to a more distinct grey that was apparent in her other scenes where she donned darker hair.

Try the Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in Shade 404 Cassie Magenta, $53. PHOTO: Netflix

Try the Shu Uemura Hard Formula Eyebrow Pencil in Shade H9 Seal Brown 02, $33. PHOTO: Netflix

Cut-crease eyeshadow look

One of the most viral scenes in The World of the Married happens at this dining table, where Da-kyung's affair and pregnancy are revealed by her lover's missus infront of her parents.

PHOTO: Netflix

Cue lots of drama and that familiar shade of pink on her lips.

Take a closer look and you'd notice that the makeup artist has given her a warm-auburn eyeshadow look that is accented by her cut crease.

Pat a matte neutral-shade all over the lid and a dark brown to create a clean-cut crease.

Try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette, $48. PHOTO: Netflix

Coral blush

Nevertheless has ranked in Netflix's top ten most-watched drama series for at least a month now.

The romantic drama features Han So-hee as the romantic female lead that ends up in a no-strings-attached arrangement with a charismatic but uncommitted university junior.

PHOTO: Netflix

In this scene, the arts major is in a live-portrait class and the model is none-other than Jae-eon.

Her blush is amped up and her eyes are more intensely lined as compared to her everyday look.

Try the Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Apricot, $34. PHOTO: Netflix

Try the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Eye Liner, $32. PHOTO: Netflix

Natural everyday makeup look

In Nevertheless, Na-bi played by Han So-hee is a fine arts undergraduate and embraces a less-is-more everyday look.

PHOTO: Netflix

Na-bi's gradient lip is achieved by applying a natural nude on the inner corners and slowly blending it out to the upper lip.

To accentuate her vibrant complexion, she uses the same tint on the apples of her cheeks.

Try the Dior Lip Tattoo in 351 Natural Nude, $52. PHOTO: Netflix

Rose gold eye makeup

Han So-hee was recently announced as Charlotte Tilbury's first Korean muse and in one of the episodes of Nevertheless, she was seen picking up the Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in shade Pillowtalk.

PHOTO: Netflix

The rose gold palette is a hit among asian consumers as the shades are buttery and easy for transition from day-to-night.

Start off by blending the brown shade all over the lids before using the matte rose gold shade as a transition colour.

Add a hint of sparkle to your look by tapping glittery hues on the middle of the lids.

Try the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillowtalk, $90. PHOTO: Netflix

This article was first published in Her World Online.