Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, we scour the island for the best deals to help keep you and your loved ones healthy and also appreciate those fighting at the frontline to keep the virus at bay.

'Cos good things must share.

$19.95 HAND SANITISERS PROMOTION

Fret not if you haven't had the chance to buy hand sanitisers, Singaporean chemical manufacturer Adiwarna Industries is selling its house brand hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays at a discount.

Each 500ml bottle of Jackie hand sanitisers will go for $19.95, and has more than 60 per cent ethyl alcohol. According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, sanitisers with 60 to 95 per cent alcohol clean more effectively than those with lesser alcohol content.

If you're wondering about the price, other alcohol-based hand sanitisers on the market are retailing at $21.90 per 100ml