Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

PHOTO: Adiwarna Industries
In light of the coronavirus outbreak, we scour the island for the best deals to help keep you and your loved ones healthy and also appreciate those fighting at the frontline to keep the virus at bay. 

'Cos good things must share.

$19.95 HAND SANITISERS PROMOTION

Fret not if you haven't had the chance to buy hand sanitisers, Singaporean chemical manufacturer Adiwarna Industries is selling its house brand hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays at a discount.

Each 500ml bottle of Jackie hand sanitisers will go for $19.95, and has more than 60 per cent ethyl alcohol. According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, sanitisers with 60 to 95 per cent alcohol clean more effectively than those with lesser alcohol content.

If you're wondering about the price, other alcohol-based hand sanitisers on the market are retailing at $21.90 per 100ml

The hospital-grade disinfectant spray can be used on all surfaces and doubles up as an air freshener as well, as it eliminates odours and kills germs.

Where: Blk 9005 Tampines Street 93 #04-266, Singapore 528839

DEALS FOR HEALTHCARE STAFF

OLD CHANG KEE CURRY PUFF

Update as at 7 Feb 2020: Old Chang Kee will be extending to all healthcare staff a Free Curry Puff when you present your...

Posted by Old Chang Kee Singapore on Thursday, February 6, 2020

In appreciation of those in the healthcare line during this crucial period, Old Chang Kee is offering free curry puffs to healthcare staff to thank them for their hard work and courage. 

Simply show your healthcare staff ID pass at selected Old Chang Kee outlets to enjoy a puff on the house till 5pm daily. You can choose either of the flavours, such as Curry 'O, Chicken Mushroom 'O or Sardine 'O.

Where: Rex, Changi Airport T3, Northpoint City, Novena Square (1st floor only), JEM, IMM, Simei MRT, Waterway Point and Compass One stores only

CURRY TIMES CHICKEN VEGETABLES SOUP

WE HEAR YOU! Salute to all healthcare staff, for keeping both Singapore and our loved ones safe during this essential...

Posted by Curry Times on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Nothing comforts the soul like a warm bowl of soup, and Curry Times is extending a warm hug to all healthcare staff in the form of a bowl of Chicken Vegetable Soup ($10.90). 

Similar to Old Chang Kee, all you have to do is present your healthcare staff ID pass at selected Curry Times outlet to enjoy a warm broth. The deal is available for a limited time only from 11am to 5pm daily, while stocks last.

Where: All outlets except Changi Airport Terminal 4

$60 TO $100 OFF HOME DISINFECTION SERVICE 

If you need help disinfecting your home, NTUC Fairprice is giving out a $60 Helpling Home Disinfection Service promotion code with every $100 spent on Fairprice online, and a $100 promotion code with every $150 spent. 

The promotional period is from now till Feb 20 and the code is applicable for first time Helpling users only, with one redemption per customer. 

Helpling says it uses electrostatic technology that can effectively eliminate up to 99.99 per cent of virus, bacteria and germs at every corner of the house. 

PHOTO: Helpling

But, if you're not about to shell out $100 in Fairprice, the National Environment Agency has put out a list of disinfectant products that we can use to eliminate germs and bacteria at home. 

melissagoh@asiaone.com

'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Memes from Singapore’s ugly weekend of coronavirus panic hoarding
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Hoarder outed online for allegedly peddling face masks out of car boot in Jurong
Actress Florence Kwok dons shower cap, goggles, poncho for flight to Malaysia amid coronavirus fears
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Coronavirus: Discipline, processes will be strengthened after MOH press release leak, says Chan Chun Sing
Climate, immunity, incompetence? Indonesia's zero recorded coronavirus cases raise questions
Actor Hu Ge makes secret donation to Wuhan, unaware netizens criticised him for not doing anything
Pirates attack two ships within an hour in Singapore Strait on Sunday morning
Baby given overdose of antibiotics by Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital nurse
8 things you need to do after sex to avoid falling ill

Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Where to buy the prettiest Valentine's Day flowers in Singapore to impress your partner
7 messages a man should never send after being married
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Man in Jurong West goes on rampage against cleaner auntie for clearing his coffee cup
Wuhan virus: Couple in Punggol gives out thousands of surgical masks

