Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

$19.95 HAND SANITISERS PROMOTION
Fret not if you haven't had the chance to buy hand sanitisers, Singaporean chemical manufacturer Adiwarna Industries is selling its house brand hand sanitisers and disinfectant sprays at a discount.
Each 500ml bottle of Jackie hand sanitisers will go for $19.95, and has more than 60 per cent ethyl alcohol. According to the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, sanitisers with 60 to 95 per cent alcohol clean more effectively than those with lesser alcohol content.
If you're wondering about the price, other alcohol-based hand sanitisers on the market are retailing at $21.90 per 100ml
The hospital-grade disinfectant spray can be used on all surfaces and doubles up as an air freshener as well, as it eliminates odours and kills germs. Where: Blk 9005 Tampines Street 93 #04-266, Singapore 528839 DEALS FOR HEALTHCARE STAFF OLD CHANG KEE CURRY PUFF In appreciation of those in the healthcare line during this crucial period, Old Chang Kee is offering free curry puffs to healthcare staff to thank them for their hard work and courage. Simply show your healthcare staff ID pass at selected Old Chang Kee outlets to enjoy a puff on the house till 5pm daily. You can choose either of the flavours, such as Curry 'O, Chicken Mushroom 'O or Sardine 'O. Where: Rex, Changi Airport T3, Northpoint City, Novena Square (1st floor only), JEM, IMM, Simei MRT, Waterway Point and Compass One stores only CURRY TIMES CHICKEN VEGETABLES SOUP Nothing comforts the soul like a warm bowl of soup, and Curry Times is extending a warm hug to all healthcare staff in the form of a bowl of Chicken Vegetable Soup ($10.90). Similar to Old Chang Kee, all you have to do is present your healthcare staff ID pass at selected Curry Times outlet to enjoy a warm broth. The deal is available for a limited time only from 11am to 5pm daily, while stocks last. Where: All outlets except Changi Airport Terminal 4 $60 TO $100 OFF HOME DISINFECTION SERVICE If you need help disinfecting your home, NTUC Fairprice is giving out a $60 Helpling Home Disinfection Service promotion code with every $100 spent on Fairprice online, and a $100 promotion code with every $150 spent. The promotional period is from now till Feb 20 and the code is applicable for first time Helpling users only, with one redemption per customer. Helpling says it uses electrostatic technology that can effectively eliminate up to 99.99 per cent of virus, bacteria and germs at every corner of the house. But, if you're not about to shell out $100 in Fairprice, the National Environment Agency has put out a list of disinfectant products that we can use to eliminate germs and bacteria at home.
