Handy tools to put your child's bedtime struggles to sleep

As if by magic, some children become more energetic when they hear that it's time for bed, or they cry themselves to sleep because they're overtired.

You're probably wondering: "Is there anything I can do to make it easier for my children to go to sleep?" Well, if it's any consolation, you're not the only one asking this question; fellow parents-exhausted and desperate to find answers-will assure you that the bedtime struggle is real.

CONSISTENCY IS KEY, DEVELOP A BEDTIME ROUTINE

Research has shown that a consistent bedtime routine helps with more restful nights; the predictability makes children feel safe and secure. Consistency will also help children quickly associate the routine with sleep.

Establishing a fixed bedtime sets the tone for your child's body for the day. As much as possible, this time should be followed even during weekends and holidays. Do you know how many hours of sleep your child should be getting?

3 to 5-year-old children require at least 10 hours of sleep in a day

6 to 13-year-old children require at least 9 hours of sleep in a day

SET THE STAGE

Letting them know around 15 minutes beforehand that bedtime is coming will help with the transition between play and sleep. Together with your children, use this time to:

Pack away the toys

Stow electronic gadgets away

Once your little one is ready, start them off with their routine.

This "Captain Sleep's Guide to ZZZs" for parents works great as a starter's guide for you to help build a good bedtime routine for your little ones.

GET A WARM BATH, BRUSH TEETH AND PREPARE FOR PJ'S