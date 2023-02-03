Hang in there: Singaporeans try Physical 100 challenge, will they succeed?

A brand-new Netflix Korean reality show, Physical: 100, has been gaining traction since its release on Jan 24.

Hailing from all around the world, 100 contestants in tip-top condition battle it out in a series of challenges to be the last one standing.

The winner takes home the grand prize of 300 million won ($319,570).

While the show's premise is easy enough to understand, the challenges themselves aren't as straightforward.

From "death matches" in elements like sand and water, these tests are gruelling, to say the least.

Halfway through the first episode, contestants were forced to undertake their challenge.

The rule was to simply hang from a structure and see who could keep themselves suspended from the bars the longest.

Oh, and if they let go, the contestants would drop into a pool of water.

It sounds utterly terrifying but some viewers in Singapore took it as a challenge instead.

Ran out of patience

https://www.tiktok.com/@sunnylimsl/video/7194465918385229057

On Tuesday (Jan 31), TikTok user Sunnylimsl showed that she managed to hang on a pull-up bar for 55 seconds.

What's even more impressive is that she claimed that she could hang longer but "ran out of patience".

Physical: 100 contestants seem to prefer crossing their arms while resting on the bar as they tried to outlast each other during the challenge.

Sunnylimsl, however, took a different approach to the challenge as her arms were straight throughout.

Regardless, she understood how brutal a challenge it was and wondered how some contestants were physically able to hang for 15 minutes straight.

Easy-peasy? Not quite

https://www.tiktok.com/@ben10_g/video/7194382939587677442

Another Singapore TikTok user, Ben10_g, seemed rather confident prior to his own attempt.

After watching the first episode, he convinced himself that the challenge was something he could take on.

"Physical 100 hang challenge, as hard as it seems?" he asked.

Ben10_g roped in a friend for the challenge and barely ten seconds in, they realise it was an uphill task and out came his frustration, via some strong language no less.

"F*** you, whoever said this was easy."

Both ended up clocking in a similar time of roughly one minute and 48 seconds.

Royce Lee gives it a try

https://www.tiktok.com/@theroycelee/video/7195133107308154113?_r=1&_t=8ZYSsT7UcXC

Even local YouTuber Royce Lee got in on the act as well. He tried something a little different which he picked up from the show's contestants.

Instead of hanging straight from the bar like the other two TikTok users, Royce chose to hug his knee to his chest.

Unfortunately, that didn't help ease the pain he felt throughout the challenge.

Royce got his thinking cap on and tried a few other methods to extend his time on the bar.

"I'm using my neck and I'm going to take off my shoes," he said.

At the one-minute 48-second mark though, Royce dropped to the floor and landed on his knees. He was well and truly 'eliminated'.

Best Singapore attempt?

https://www.tiktok.com/@angusvsdonuts/video/7194368079097367809

Based on what we saw on TikTok, Angus Tan might just be the man to beat in Singapore.

To date, he has clocked in with the longest time at the hanging challenge — having "survived" for three minutes and 30 seconds.

An interesting trick Angus tried was to stretch his arms out every now and then, in hopes of getting the blood "flowing through" them again.

Just do it (correctly)

Hanging from a bar for a prolonged period of time does come with physical benefits.

According to Fitstream, this exercise, known as the dead hang, helps develop foundation body strength and is recommended as part of a series of progression exercises to help you achieve that first pull-up.

To perform a dead hang, an important step is to keep the arms straight with elbows slightly bent and palms facing away from you.

Having proper form is essential to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of an exercise program.

Healthline suggests that you hang on to a secure overhead bar for no more than 10 seconds if you are new to the exercise.

It's all about steady progression as you work your way up to 45 seconds to a minute at a time.

There's no need to compare your timing with Physical: 100 contestants, not yet at least.

Apart from building strength in multiple muscle groups (such as the upper back, shoulders and core), there are other benefits to the dead hang.

The Workout Digest noted that those recovering from shoulder injuries, aches and pains will benefit from performing the dead hang.

The exercise stretches and strengthens the tendon responsible for shoulder strength, mobility and endurance.

While the South Korean series (literally) elevated the hanging challenge, it wasn't exactly the first to feature the exercise.

Some Singaporeans might have even noticed a similar challenge happening last June at Orchard Road.

Members of the public had the chance to earn $100 if they could hang on a pull-up bar for 100 seconds.

ALSO READ: 15 pull-ups for free Korean BBQ? NSF manages to hit 33 at Sengkang eatery

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.