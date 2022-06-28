100 seconds for $100? This challenge's got people hanging on a pull-up bar in Orchard

Fancy earning an extra $100? Why not try hanging on a pull-up bar for 100 seconds?

One TikTok user, Eira Shaeira posted a video of herself stepping up to the challenge on Monday (June 27).

"Has anyone seen this along Orchard Road today? [sic] If you can hang on that handle bar for 100 seconds they will give you $100," she wrote in the video's caption.

In the video, Eira was able to hang onto the bar for slightly less than a minute before giving up.

However she added in her post that the challenge is not so easy as "the handle bar is layered with duct tape and the guy tries to have [a] conversation with you to distract your focus".

The challenge appears to be run by local YouTuber AimRun, who had a cameraman filming the participants.

A similar challenge has also been done in Europe by a food stall owner who was awarding £100 (S$170) to anyone who could hang on a bar for 100 seconds.

Unfortunately, that simple challenge quickly turned ugly as the stall owner tried to sabotage a challenger by pulling him down from the bar just as he was about to win.

Thankfully, Eira did not have to contend with any saboteurs while attempting the challenge, save for the duct-taped bar and AimRun repeatedly trying to make conversation with her while she was hanging on the bar.

For her valiant effort, she received many encouraging comments from netizens. "Strong grip. Well done," wrote one user.

Another TikTok user, Jay Louren Caban, also spotted a man attempting the challenge in Orchard Road — and succeeding.

According to the TikTok user, the man did get $100, as promised.

Although it is not known what the purpose of this particular challenge is, such stunts aren't new.

In January, a Korean BBQ and hotpot eatery in Sengkang challenged diners to do 15 pull-ups for a free buffet.

The challenge was no sweat for national serviceman Ong Yu Jun, who accomplished the feat in a mere 15 seconds.

Cheered on by his friends and the eatery's staff, he did another 18.

Testing the public's physical capabilities aside, another TikTok user Seathebreeze offered his followers a chance to get some spare cash last June, by hiding $1,000 at the back of an MRT station in the eastern part of Singapore.

After three days, he returned to the same location to find that someone had indeed found the cash — and left a $2 note behind.

