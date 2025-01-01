Happy new year! Game-changing resolutions to live your best life yet

It's that time of the year again. You know, when we make several resolutions and promises to live better and do better, and then promptly forget about them seven weeks into the year.

But by making small tweaks to your daily routine, you could create big sustainable changes in your life that could actually help you live life to the fullest all year.

Resist making lofty and overly ambitious goals. Instead, let's make smaller goals that can have a bigger impact.

Try these bite-sized, practical ideas to get you started:

1. Life really is a journey, not a destination

By now you hopefully have realised that life is not a destination or a finish line of a race. Instead of getting stuck in the rat race and rushing from one thing to another on your to-do list, slow down a little and actually take the time to enjoy every experience along the way.

Stop saying, "I'll be happy when…", because if you're not happy now, you won't be happy then either. Sometimes the best things really do happen when you're least expecting them to, so give life a chance to surprise you.

2. Live in the moment - be more present and more mindful

Live intentionally with purpose each day, rather than just drifting through life. You can't change the past, and can't fully control the future, so do the best you can in the moment without past regrets or future anxieties.

Living in the moment can be as small as having a quiet, uninterrupted cup of coffee before everyone wakes up, and being open to the challenges and curveballs that life throws at you.

Likewise, plan ahead and commit to doing one thing at a time rather than multitasking, because juggling several things at the same time can stress you out.

3. Practice gratitude

Gratitude is about appreciating the small things in your life that usually get taken for granted. It's easy to keep comparing your life to other people and always falling short (especially on social media), but remember that not everything is what it seems.

To live life to the fullest, live with a mindset of gratitude and abundance rather than focussing on what you lack, and you will definitely attract more and be happier too. And always celebrate your successes, no matter how small, to remind you how far you have come.

5. Make time for yourself

You can't really live life to the fullest without being 100 per cent in sync with your body, mind and subconscious. Practising #selfcare and #selflove isn't selfish anymore.

Make time for #metime every day, even if it's only a few minutes and do something that makes you happy, like reading a book or going for a walk or a run. Whatever makes you recharge and really focus on your needs. Sometimes it's good just to sit back, relax, and do nothing.

6. Let the small stuff go

Our thoughts guide our decisions more than we realise, and our actions are usually impacted by what we focus on most, so it's important to choose what you feed your mind and emotions.

People will always criticise something, so let it go because it really doesn't matter if you're happy doing what you do. When people judge or criticise you, it could be because of something they are worried about in their own life, or just very jealous of you.

Constantly feeling angry and frustrated can lead to long-term effects on your holistic health, so let the small stuff go in 2022. It's not worth your time or health.

7. Think bigger and don't settle for less

Reach for the moon and you'll hit the stars at least. When we think bigger, we set our sights on bigger achievements, and even if you don't achieve exactly what you want, there's a good chance you would have still achieved something significant.

You know your strengths and weaknesses, and what you are capable of, so set high expectations for yourself and don't settle for less. Take calculated risks when you strongly believe in something and get out of your comfort zone.

Learn something new perhaps? It really is worth it. Don't let excuses such as "I'm too old for that," or "there's no time left for that", rule your life. If you want it, go for it and strive for personal growth to be a smarter, stronger, kinder, better version of yourself.

8. Live within your means

While the love of money can be a vice, having some in the new year makes living life to the fullest much more possible. Set yourself a budget and then learn to live within that, debt-free! If you aren't able to manage your expenses yourself, there are many budgeting apps available these days that can help you too.

9. Health really is the new wealth

If we ever took our health for granted, the pandemic changed that very fast. A huge part of being able to live life to the fullest is having good health, which starts with taking the best care possible.

Getting enough sleep, eating healthy and exercising regularly are the basic building blocks of wellness and good health. If nothing else, walk for an hour every day. Ditch processed and fast foods for whole foods, and swap sugary drinks and alcohol for water.

[[nid:713031]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.