Harmony Auto opens new showroom housing both BYD and Denza under one roof

Harmony Auto has officially opened their latest showroom with a glitzy party held on Oct 21. Located at 7 Ubi Close, the new facility will host the BYD and Denza brands, and marks Harmony's second showroom location in Singapore.

Who is Harmony Auto?

Harmony Auto is one of three authorised dealers selling BYD cars in Singapore, with the other two being Motor East Pte Ltd and EightX Capital. The three dealers, alongside official distributor Vantage Automotive Limited, are the retail representatives for BYD passenger cars here.

The Ubi showroom is Harmony's second in Singapore, following the opening of its first BYD showroom at 77 Robinson Road back in March. Harmony is also one of the two official dealers for the upmarket Denza brand here, along with Vantage, and the Ubi location will house the second Denza showroom in Singapore, after Vantage's own flagship facility at 305 Alexandra Road.

What's new about Harmony's Ubi showroom?

Harmony's new Ubi showroom is located within Alpine Centre, and takes up the space formerly occupied by the Opel showroom. The move is part of a joint agreement between Harmony and Alpine Group, which owns the building and are the official distributors for both Opel and Chinese EV brand Skyworth here.

Keith Pang, Alpine Group's director, had earlier told The Straits Times that the Opel showroom may be relocated to an as-yet-undisclosed location, but that there will be no changes to the existing aftersales and servicing arrangement for customers.

For Harmony, the new space spans a total of 926 square metres, and both the BYD and Denza areas can accommodate five cars each. The Denza section also has a cafe that offers a selection of snacks and beverages for customers who visit the showroom.

Aside from the retail space, the new facility also includes a workshop that provides aftersales services for both BYD and Denza cars. The workshop is equipped with six working bays, and Harmony says there are plans to expand it further as demand grows. There is also a section in the BYD showroom where official parts and accessories are available for sale.

The opening of Harmony Auto's new Ubi showroom marks a period of rapid expansion for BYD in Singapore, and the brand now has a total of eight retail touchpoints locally. It has also established itself as the best-selling car brand in Singapore for the first nine months of 2024, and the company aims to maintain its position at the top of the sales charts by launching more new models and growing its retail network through its dealer partners.

