Harness the dragon with lucky colours for 2024: Make up edition

Starting its cosmic reign on Feb 10, 2024, the Year of the Wood Dragon brings a period of courage, creativity, and unbridled innovation.

According to Chinese traditions, the dragon signifies power and nobility, and the element of wood represents growth, creativity and flexibility.

What this means for 2024 is an auspicious time for new projects and opportunities and for pursuing dreams and goals. Harness the potential of this cosmic alignment with the lucky colours for 2024 according to your zodiac, this time in makeup hues.

Rat

The Year of the Dragon brings about positive transformation and prosperity for those born in the Year of the Rat; think of potential windfalls, job transitions, or business opportunities. Stay strategic in the first half of the year to reap stable and favourable outcomes to close the year.

Enhance your good fortune with the Natasha Denona Mini Pastel Palette, popping with all your lucky green and blue colours for 2024. The midi-sized palette comes in five limited edition shades – from metallic blue to vibrant mint – that'll elevate your style in any setting.

Ox

Known for their steadfastness and honesty, those born in the Year of the Ox are well on their way to prosperity in 2024. Don your lucky colour green to attract helpful people, and add some white for mental clarity – something you’ll need, especially in the second half of the year.

The Connect In Color 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette from Mac Cosmetics is everything you need for a lucky year.

Tiger

A symbol of strength and courage, the confident Tiger is poised for financial achievements and opportunities on a global scale. So, during this time, steer clear of unhealthy habits and prioritise emotional stability.

Tap into the energy of the Dragon with orange – your lucky colour for 2024 – with the fiery Heatwave lipstick from NARS' Original Collection. The velvety orange-red hue lipstick is crafted with moringa and passionfruit seed oils to deliver a chic matte and moisturised finish.

Rabbit

The minor challenges that the docile Rabbit may face at work this year are nothing less than opportunities for growth and development. People born under this kind and approachable zodiac sign may see blossoming romance this year.

Amplify your happiness with the adorable heart-shaped blusher in pink with the Etude House's Heart Pop Blusher in Squeeze Berry shade.

Dragon

It’s a favourable year for those born under the Year of the Dragon. Success and recognition may be in the cards, but pay attention to your health and overall well-being.

Harmonise conflicts with lucky silver found in Fenty Beauty’s Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil highlighter in How Many Carats?! shade. Dust the silver powder all over your face and body for an illuminating depth and dimension.

Snake

2024 is a flourishing year for those born in the Year of the Snake. Not only does it bring career success, but you can expect good tidings, promotions, and even blossoming relationships.

Go bold with Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock'N'Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black shade. The long-wearing stays on from day to night, giving you a lucky boost while conveying your strength and authority.

Horse

The lively and energetic Horses can gallop through financial, career, and relationship success this year with hard work and dedication. However, you must learn to maintain your composure in personal and professional situations.

Bring cool and calm into your aura with Diorshow On Stage Liner in Matte Green. Although an uncommon choice for an eyeliner, it’s a great colour to switch up mundane looks and make your eyes pop.

Goat

For those born in the Year of the Goat, prepare for a year with abundant blessings, ushering in opportunities to scale new heights.

Ride the wave of good fortune with Chanel Rouge Allure in your lucky colours for 2024 – Pirate shade Red and celebrate good times. Embrace the year with optimism and stay committed to your personal and professional growth. Diligence and healthy habits go a long way.

Monkey

The intelligent and mischievous Monkey must maintain humility and choose battles wisely to avoid needless conflicts. Navigate the coming year with prudence, and you’ll enjoy joy and fulfilment alongside career progression.

Brush on the misty blues from Flower Knows Moonlight Mermaid Five-Colour Jewelry Eyeshadow Palette in Moonlight Land shade and shimmer your way through the year.

Rooster

Those born in the Year of the Rooster are set to enjoy luck and business opportunities. And for those who are in employment, the Year of the Dragon brings prospects of promotions and salary increments. Trust your intuition and hone in on what truly matters to you.

Frame your brows with Romand Han All Flat Brow in Gentle Brown as a reminder to stay true to your perspectives and to enjoy life’s small pleasures.

Dog

Amidst good health and opportunities to increase your wealth, people born in the Year of the Dog must caution against overspending. Be prudent and plan your finances well to keep the unnecessary bouts of stress away.

One prudent investment might be a classic red lipstick like Estée Lauder’s Pure Colour Creme Lipstick in D'orsay red that’ll take you day to night. Besides giving you a boost of luck, its Moisture Lock Complex will plump and smoothen your lips.

Pig

It’s time for those born in the Year of the Pig to bask in prosperity and joy as Pigs are set to flourish in their love, careers, and wealth. 2024 is also a suitable period for marriages and expanding the family!

Stay grounded with the ultra-pigmented Catkin’s Rouge Carving Lipstick in CO158. A stylish brown hue that’ll help you stay in the moment while you admire its intricate carvings.

This article was first published in City Nomads.