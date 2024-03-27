Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, an immersive multimedia experience, is coming to Singapore in 2024

It's going to be a magical year for Potterheads in Singapore.

Earlier in February, Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience debuted at Sentosa.

And soon, another interactive experience will arrive on our shores too.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and Neon announced in a press release that come Fall 2024, Harry Potter: Visions of Magic will make its Asia premiere at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

It will apparently be "the largest-ever engagement" and is described as a multimedia art experience.

While details are still limited, the 40,000 sq ft venue will have a series of immersive and interactive exhibitions inspired by places in the magical community.

For instance, the Room of Requirement, Newt’s Menagerie and the Ministry of Magic.

The responsive video content, architecture, original soundscapes and interactive technology will make you feel like you're in the wizarding world itself.

The press release further says that Harry Potter: Visions of Magic combines the beloved franchise "with an interactive art experience, creating an all-new kind of 'magic' for fans".

It will not only be making its debut in Asia but will also see an expanded experience, with "never-before-seen environments".

Currently, the only other country to host the experience is Germany, where tickets are almost sold out.

While prices for the Singapore exhibit have not been released yet, tickets in Germany range from 29.90 euros(S$44) to 39.50 euros.

Eager to have a magical time? You can join the waitlist.

melissateo@asiaone.com