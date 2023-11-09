Potterheads, ready your wands: A new Harry Potter experience is coming to Sentosa in February

Potterheads who've been hankering for a little magic and excitement are in luck because a new Harry Potter event is coming to town very soon.

And this would be Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience.

This would be the light trail's Asia-Pacific debut, though some of you may have already heard of it from its successful runs in the US and UK.

The interactive, family-friendly outdoor experience will be held at the Coastal Trail on Sentosa Island and will open on Feb 3 next year.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Nov 16, but fans who sign up for the waitlist will get to unlock early access to secure tickets.

Ticket costs start from $51 for adults and $39 for children, depending on the session time and date. Children ages three and under can enter for free.

What to expect

The woodland trail is inspired by the mystical Forbidden Forest in the Harry Potter series and will feature magical creatures that Potterheads would have seen in the movies, such as Hippogriffs, Nifflers and unicorns.

It takes about 45 to 60 minutes to complete and the walking trail alone will take 30 to 45 minutes.

While the event will be held at night from 7.45pm to 11.15pm, fret not as mesmerising lights will not only guide you, but transform the entire forested space into a magical outdoor trail.

Just like in the movies and books, you can use a wand to cast spells and even conjure a Patronus.

Ever fantasised about sipping a cup of creamy Butterbeer? You can finally do so as it'll be sold at the trail.

And at the end of your magical journey, you can take home some exclusive merchandise based off the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast movies from the gift shop.

What about a Harry Potter Airbnb?

While the Harry Potter books came out more than two decades ago, the love and magic for the series is still going on strong.

So much so that one Malaysian decided to turn their home into a Harry Potter-themed Airbnb.

Located in Petaling Jaya, the apartment is adorned with whimsical details that'll transport you to the magical world.

As you step through the door, you will be greeted by Platform 9 ¾ – the station for the Hogwarts Express – with a real trolley stuck halfway out of a wall.

Next to a shelf of potions, you will also find a row of potted Mandrakes.

And on the walls, you will come across photographs of some of the greatest wizards of all time, including Albus Dumbledore.

The living room also closely resembles the Dursleys' living room in 4 Privet Drive, while the dining room will make you feel like you're in Hogwarts' Great Hall.

