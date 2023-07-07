Wands at the ready? This Harry Potter-themed Airbnb in Malaysia brings the Wizarding World to life

Calling all wizards and witches in Singapore!

If you're looking to get a taste of the Wizarding World but the UK's just too far away, then perhaps consider going next door to experience this Harry Potter-themed Airbnb in Malaysia.

Located in Petaling Jaya, this apartment comes with two bedrooms, five beds and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Plus, it can accommodate five people.

The space is adorned with whimsical details that'll transport you to the magical world – an absolute haven for any Potterhead.

Harry Potter-inspired decor

As you step through the door, you will be greeted by the Platform 9 ¾ – the station for the Hogwarts Express – with a real trolley stuck halfway out of a wall.

The attention to detail is truly remarkable, with every nook and cranny embellished with iconic symbols and memorabilia from the iconic series.

For instance, you will come across a row of potted Mandrakes, aka Mandragora, next to a shelf of potions.

And on the walls, you will come across photographs of some of the greatest wizards of all time, including Albus Dumbledore.

Sit back and soak in the magical ambience at the living room, which closely resembles the Dursleys' living room in 4 Privet Drive.

Or head to Hogwarts' Great Hall where you will find a six-person dining table, floating candles and the badges of the four iconic Hogwarts houses.

When it's time to rest, retreat to the bedroom, which is modelled after the cosy Gryffindor dorm.

Another quirky highlight has to be the mirror in the bathroom, which is bordered by the infamous 'wanted' sign seen in the movies.

Keep your eyes peeled for other easter eggs in the space like the Sorting Hat, wands (a friendly duel, perhaps?), magical sweet treats from the Honeydukes candy store (think chocolate frogs and the like) and even a broomstick.

The place has garnered a full rating of five stars, with guests raving about the apartment.

One visitor marvelled at the meticulous decor.

Another guest praised how the space was interactive as well with automatic lights that switch on by just saying "Hey Siri, Lumos Maxima".

