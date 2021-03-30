Have mood swings because of menses? Jacelyn Tay says sweet food makes it worse

It feels like local celebrity Jacelyn Tay is quickly turning into Singapore's Gwyneth Paltrow — she has her own wellness company and dishes out wacky health tips and advice.

For example, the 45-year-old recently spoke on Instagram about mood swings and what to do to alleviate your partner's foul mood.

She warned: "Don't bring your partner bubble tea, sweets, cakes, or desserts, their moods will be worse after that. Buy them fruits and vegetables!"

Though Jacelyn was talking about mood swings in the context of menses, she clarified that her clients who have mood swings consist of both men and women, although men don't have as many occurrences as women.

She added: "High levels of estrogen can be harmful because it can cause painful or heavy periods, tender breasts, PMS, bloating, anxiety, mood swings, and headaches.

"One of the symptoms of too much estrogen is weight gain, especially in the hip area. It may also be the cause of early or delayed menses. If you have estrogen dominance with low progesterone, your hair starts to thin."

So if you're concerned about having too much estrogen, here are some tips from Jacelyn:

Higher amounts of fibre can bind to estrogen and excreted in the stool.



Avoid alcohol especially during the period from ovulation to menstruation. The liver metabolises estrogen and alcohol can mess with the organ so it is unable to do this job. (Don't think drinking can make you feel better. You surely will be worse off.)



Avoid soy milk which contains estrogen.



Reduce animal products like meat. Many farmed animals, especially chicken are injected with estrogen to speed up its growth and make it fatter.



Understand more about steroid hormones and birth control pills. Discuss them with your doctor if you have concerns.



Find ways to reduce work stress and sleep more.

"If you can have better moods, [you] become less irritable and less easily agitated, and relationships tend to improve. And when you feel better, your overall health becomes better, too. Diet is the first thing you can change," she concluded.

ALSO READ: Actress-turned-health-coach Jacelyn Tay says you shouldn't need toilet paper

bryanlim@asiaone.com