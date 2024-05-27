Have a roaring good time at Malaysia's new dinosaur park, expect over 100 life-size replicas

It's the end of May and school's out.

If you're looking to travel with your little ones this June holidays, why not take a trip to Dino Desert in Malaysia?

Spanning roughly 11 acres, it is the largest dinosaur park in Southeast Asia and opened last Saturday (May 25).

Located east of Kuala Lumpur, Dino Desert is housed within Monkeys Canopy Resort, at the scenic Sungai Long Hill in Kajang.

As the park's name suggests, visitors can roam the desert landscape and be greeted by hundreds of life-sized replicas of the most iconic dinosaurs (think Tyrannosaurus and Triceratops among others).

And chances are that fans of the Jurassic Park movie franchise would be licking their lips at the prospect of being transported back to prehistoric times.

That's because these dinosaurs aren't likely to be sitting still. The animatronic creatures will come to life, adding to the overall immersive experience.

An adult ticket costs RM55 (S$15.70) while children, seniors and individual with special needs pay RM45.

Visitors are advised to wear light-coloured and loose-fitting clothes for maximum comfort.

On top of staying hydrated throughout the visit, bring along sunglasses, umbrella and sunscreen to minimise chances of sunburn.

AsiaOne has reached out to Dino Desert for more information.

If dinosaurs aren't your cup of tea, Monkeys Canopy Resort, which opened in 2023, is also home to two indoor theme parks.

Adrenaline junkies can drop by the Conquer Indoor Extreme Park and test themselves on the Ninja Warrior Course or the Elevated High-Rope Course.

For those with kids, the Escape Safari Playland is designed to stimulate children's imagination in a safe and playful environment. Watch them climb, slide and explore their way around numerous safari-themed obstacle courses.

The resort will also be adding other attractions and activities, including go-karting circuit and a water theme park, in the future.

Address: Lot 683, Jalan Persiaran Bukit Enggang Sg Long Hill, Sungai Long, 43200 Cheras, Selangor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

