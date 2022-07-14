Having a bad hair day? Let these cool caps come to the rescue

Pull on a baseball cap for that instant injection of street cool. The tried-and-true classic has been the style staple of off-duty models and celebs-even more so now that every hype sports brand and luxury fashion house has its own version to add to the fray.
Reach for an archetype such as the emblazoned one at Balenciaga, or push it to the edge with a statement number like Burberry's. Either way, they're absolute lifesavers on bad hair days.
Monogram Print Nylon Baseball Cap, $670, Burberry
Adidas x Gucci baseball hat, $860, Gucci
Triomphe Cap In Scuba Mesh, $790, Celine
Cotton-Jacquard Baseball Cap, $691, Balmain at Net-a-Porter
Nike ACG Heritage86, $45, Nike
Karl Baseball Cap, $102, Karl Lagerfeld at Farfetch
Champions Box Logo Cap, $216, New Era Cap at Farfetch
Denim Baseball Cap, $865, Prada
Fendace Logo Baseball Cap, $850, Versace
Oilseed Hemp Twill Baseball Cap, £63 (S$107), Pangaia
BB Sprayed Cap In Dark Grey And Dark Pink Cotton Drill, $675, Balenciaga
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.