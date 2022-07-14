Having a bad hair day? Let these cool caps come to the rescue

Pull on a baseball cap for that instant injection of street cool. The tried-and-true classic has been the style staple of off-duty models and celebs-even more so now that every hype sports brand and luxury fashion house has its own version to add to the fray.

Reach for an archetype such as the emblazoned one at Balenciaga, or push it to the edge with a statement number like Burberry's. Either way, they're absolute lifesavers on bad hair days.

Monogram Print Nylon Baseball Cap, $670, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Adidas x Gucci baseball hat, $860, Gucci

PHOTO: Gucci

Triomphe Cap In Scuba Mesh, $790, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Cotton-Jacquard Baseball Cap, $691, Balmain at Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Nike ACG Heritage86, $45, Nike

PHOTO: Nike

Karl Baseball Cap, $102, Karl Lagerfeld at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Champions Box Logo Cap, $216, New Era Cap at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Denim Baseball Cap, $865, Prada

PHOTO: Prada

Fendace Logo Baseball Cap, $850, Versace

PHOTO: Versace

Oilseed Hemp Twill Baseball Cap, £63 (S$107), Pangaia

PHOTO: Pangaia

BB Sprayed Cap In Dark Grey And Dark Pink Cotton Drill, $675, Balenciaga

PHOTO: Balenciaga

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.