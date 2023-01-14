Having reunion dinner at home? Here's what to order

Now that everyone’s back in the city and our pandemic woes are a thing of the past, there is a distinct buzz of new life that is particularly apt for this time of year.

However, that also means that the crowds are back and reservations are hard to snag. If you’ve decided that reunion dinner is best enjoyed at home in these circumstances, we’ve put together a selection of places that you can order a delicious feast from.

If you feel the need to thank us, send bak kwa.

Reunion at home family set menu from Yan

Salmon Yu Sheng.

PHOTO: Yan

Priced at $98 per person (minimum four people), Yan’s Reunion at Home Family Set Menu is a well-balanced selection of everything you need for a quality, homestyle meal. Naturally, it starts with a round of Salmon Yu Sheng, followed by an indulgent Braised Six-head Abalone with sea cucumber and seasonal greens.

This fish course comes in the form of Steamed Cod with preserved vegetables in a light soy sauce. The restaurant’s signature Soya Chicken and Stewed Ee-fu Noodles with live prawns round out the savouries, before you dig into Chilled Mango Cream with pomelo and sage, and a Deep-fried Red Bean Cake. Sounds sumptuous to us!

Set Menu from Jidai Restaurant

Black Truffle Nori Pencai.

PHOTO: Jidai restaurant

Eight Treasure Basmati Rice with Deep Sea Crab.

PHOTO: Jidai restaurant

If yours is a small party, then Jidai Restaurant’s Set Menu ($238) for up to four people is a great option. The centrepiece of this menu is the Black Truffle Nori Pencai, brimming with auspicious ingredients like abalone, fish maw and Chinese mushrooms.

A generous shower of black truffles and nori give it a decadent edge. You also get the Eight Treasure Basmati Rice in Lotus Leaf so you can watch your GI levels while scarfing a Chinese New Year classic studded with French deep-sea crab meat and chestnuts. For roughage, there is Charred Broccolini with Sesame Dressing and Roasted Almond.

Stay Home Lunar New Year Feast from Lime Restaurant

PHOTO: Parkroyal Collection Pickering

All the dishes you need for a successful reunion dinner are but a click away at Lime On The Go, Lime Restaurant’s takeaway portal.

Start with the Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng ($68), then reach for the Treasure Pot Reunion Pen Cai ($338), before add-ons like Fragrant Glutinous Rice with Chinese Sausages ($45) and Braised Eight Treasure Pork Knuckle ($68). There are snacks and cakes to choose from too, so you can create your own “balanced” meal.

Decadent Home Dining Set from Raffles Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: ParkRoyal Collection Pickering

PARKROYAL COLLECTION PICKERING

This set lives up to its name with its cool $1,388 price tag. Prepared by the team behind Yi By Jereme Leung, it feeds eight people amply and comes with dishes like Prosperity Yu Sheng, Honey Soy-smoked Patin with osmanthus, Baked Eggplant and Hokkaido Scallop with roasted pepper sauce, Crispy Pork Belly with yellow mustard… and those are just the starters.

ALSO READ: Chinese New Year 2023 takeaways: Lo Hei, pen cai and sweet treats to enjoy at home

For mains, tuck into Steamed Chicken with deep-fried ginger and broccoli, Steamed Soon Hock with brown beans, pineapple sauce and Guangxi bean curd puffs, and a Prosperity Seafood Treasure Pot with ingredients like sun-dried oysters,10-head abalone mushrooms, and fa choy black moss.

Superior Treasure Set from Pan Pacific Singapore

To keep you in good spirits throughout your meal, this Superior Set (from $894) from Pan Pacific Singapore’s Hai Tien Lo comes with a bottle of Xanadu Exmoor Shiraz.

All the better to sip and savour as yet another nosy relative asks about your love life. Wine aside, the set comes with Fortune Yu Sheng, Superior Treasure Pot, Shacha Sesame Roasted Chicken, Premium XO Chilli Sauce and Chinese Taro Cake.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.