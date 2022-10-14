Hawker who won $1m in Toto draw wins again, but he's still not retiring

Lady Luck may have been on his side twice, but this hawker's lottery wins aren't stopping him from continuing the hustle.

Char siew hawker Ivan Leong, known for winning $1 million in a Toto draw back in 2013, has struck gold again.

The 34-year-old recently tried his luck at the $2 million Toto jackpot in February this year, and won $2,984 — narrowly missing the first prize by one number.

Speaking to 8days about his win, Ivan said: "Very heart pain. This is the closest I've come since my first Group 1 win [in 2013]." That being said, he still considers himself a "lucky guy".

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News last year, Ivan said that he had bought his winning ticket back then with no expectations.

"I wasn't sure about the rules when they announced the Toto results. I only saw that I had six matching numbers. I called my parents, who confirmed that I had won. I was very excited then," he told the Chinese daily.

Ivan said he used his winnings to purchase a four-room HDB flat together with his wife. He also gave some to his parents and saved the rest.

He then continued to work as a financial advisor until 2018, when he decided to learn how to roast meat. In November 2020, Ivan set up Char Siu Lang in a kopitiam in Bukit Merah.

Opening a second outlet

After two years in the hawker biz, Ivan seems to be doing well for himself. In fact, he's set up a second outlet of Char Siu Lang at a coffeeshop in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, which opens today (Oct 14).

“[I’ve had the idea to] expand my biz since quite a while back, but I was just biding my time and waiting for the right place and time," said Ivan.

In picking the 'right' location for his second stall, Ivan says he was looking at "crowded hub areas surrounded by a lot of coffee shops with a nearby wet market" — so that there'll always be healthy footfall.

With the opening of the second outlet, Ivan says he'll be handing the reins of the OG outlet over to his trusty disciple, while he'll helm the outlet at Ang Mo Kio.

Address: #01-5134, Blk 2, Jalan Bukit Merah, S150002

340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-1697 S560340

