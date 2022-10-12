From 'office job' to hawker: 27-year-old min jiang kueh seller in Toa Payoh gets glowing reviews from customers

Everyone has their go-to hawkers, regardless of the food item. These hawkers tend to be of a certain generation after having mastered their craft over the years.

Eva's Pancake, on the other hand, is a little different. It is manned by a 27-year-old, who goes by Eva, and her delectable min jiang kueh is starting to gain popularity.

It seems the ball started rolling from this positive review on the Facebook group Can Eat! Hawker Food.

Last Sunday (Oct 9), Facebook user Andrew Tang was in Toa Payoh Lorong 4 and on the lookout for a specific mee pok stall.

It was then that he chanced upon Eva's Pancake and opted for the peanut and peanut butter pancake ($1.30).

"Easily the best pancake I have ever come across!" Andrew wrote.

Apart from the quality of her min jiang kueh, he was impressed that Eva gave hawker life a go in the first place. During their conversation, Eva mentioned she had previously worked in an "office accounts job".

Going from the air-conditioned comforts of an office to making min jiang kuehs on a daily basis is quite the career switch.

But it seems to have been the right decision.

In the aftermath of this glowing review, a number of Facebook users headed down to Eva's Pancake in order to have their first bite of her min jiang kueh.

Barely two days later, Eva dropped Andrew a text to thank him for giving her stall a shout-out online.

He shared bits of their exchanges over text on a separate Facebook post and thanked the online community for showing support to a local business.

Eva mentioned how business has since been booming.

Her shelves were emptied that day and she was even looking to catch an early night in order to wake up earlier to prepare for work the next morning.

The general buzz in the comments section was that of positivity - especially among those who were alerted to this food stall via the first Facebook post.

"It was really good. Very generous with the peanut butter. Delicious," one satisfied customer said.

Eva's Pancake starts at $1.10 and customers have an option of peanut, red bean or coconut.

There is also a peanut and chocolate option that goes for $1.50.

If you are thinking of taking a trip to Eva's Pancake, your best bet is to get your min jiang kueh in the morning.

While the Instagram page states the stall opens daily from 6.30am onward, a number of netizens mentioned that there might not be any pancakes left after 1pm.

Address: Blk 95 Toa Payoh Lor 4 #01-74 Singapore 310095

Opening hours: Daily, 6.30am onwards.

