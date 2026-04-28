Singapore's first hawkers omakase experience: What can diners expect?

If you're a foodie who's feeling adventurous, check out this new omakase dining experience offered by hawkers.

Omakase is a style of Japanese dining where diners entrust the chef to decide on a multi-course menu.

Makansutra founder and food critic KF Seetoh announced the launch of Hawkers Omakase on April 21, writing in his social media post: "Singapore's first hawkers omakase. Six hawkers, totally off menu, over the next few months."

The dining experience, which kicked off on April 23, is designed to spotlight the hidden skills and creativity of Singapore's hawkers, according to Makansutra.

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Six hawkers are teaming up with KF Seetoh to create dishes that reflect their heritage and craft.

One such hawker is 43-year-old Zan Ho, who runs Dulukala, a Bukit Merah stall specialising in home-cooked Peranakan fare.

He is presenting a five-course menu with dishes such as Otah Nasi Lemak Crispy Popiah, Shell Crab Bakwan Kepiting, Chincalok Kacang Botol Prawn Salad, and Sambal Keluak Penne Stingray till June 30.

At $168 per set, the menu serves four to five diners.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Zan said he hopes to pique the younger generation's interest in Nyonya food and culture through the event.

"Some of the dishes were inspired by rare traditional dishes that require loads of preparation, which are not commonly found anymore. Some dishes are a creative twist on traditional flavours," he told us.

Zan, who joined the family business after finishing school at 19, added that this is his first time presenting an omakase-style dining concept.

"It has been a very interesting experience. With this opportunity to work with KF Seetoh, I can step out of the box, create and explore different tastes and methods to enhance and elevate the dining experience," he said.

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The hawker also shared the challenges of the omakase dining experience.

"Creating and thinking out of the box was not easy for me. I was always taught only to cook authentic Nyonya food," said Zan, who picked up his cooking skills from his grandmother and mother.

His family emphasised the importance of keeping the food authentic and maintaining the way it's been cooked for generations.

"Getting the right flavours for each dish also took many rounds of trials to get it right," he told us.

Despite the challenges, Zan said he has received positive feedback from the diners served over the opening weekend.

"They were pleasantly surprised by the blend of traditional dishes and modern twists on some dishes."

Another hawker taking part in the event is Chik Ka Chung, who serves up Cantonese fare at his stall, Chef Chik, in Haig Road Hawker Centre.

Until June 30, Ka Chung will present a six-course menu featuring dishes such as Seared Cheong Fun King Prawns in Bechamel Sauce, Chicken Mushroom Sausage Baked Rice, and Claypot Marbled Goby Fish Maw.

A minimum of five to six diners is required for bookings. Each person will be charged $68.80.

Before opening Chef Chik in 2010, he worked in various hotel eateries such as Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza's Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant.

The remaining four hawkers will be announced over the next few weeks.

According to Makansutra, each table for Hawkers Omakase can host a group of four to six diners.

Bookings have to be made at least three days in advance, as chefs need time to source the freshest ingredients and prepare for each session.

Created in partnership with Maybank, bookings are only open to Maybank customers via payment with Maybank cards or scan&pay via Maybank's app.

AsiaOne has reached out to KF Seetoh and Ka Chung for more details.

Dulukala

Address: 148 Silat Avenue, Kopi Haus, Singapore 160148

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 9pm

Chef Chik

Address: Haig Road Market & Food Centre, 14 Haig Rd #01-36, Singapore 430014

Opening hours: Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10.30am to 3.30pm

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melissateo@asiaone.com