HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on

With skyrocketing property prices in Singapore, you’ll want to keep a close eye on the accounting books so you don’t go broke creating your dream home.

And if you’re a first-time homeowner, you’re about to find out that renovations can be a tricky process — especially if you don’t have the technical expertise to navigate through it.

Unless you’re someone with a bottomless bank account, it’s important to take note of what you’re shelling out hard-earned cash for, especially since the average cost of a (thorough) renovation can be upwards of $50,000.

To get a better idea of what you should be allocating your budget towards, we spoke to two experts in the property industry who have seen numerous homes in various states throughout their career.

Here’s what William Chong, senior project designer at home renovation platform Livspace, and Heleena Huang, a local property agent with 15 years of experience has to say.

WHAT YOU SHOULDN’T SKIMP ON

When it comes to interior design, it’s truly a case of “you get what you pay for".

Therefore, essentials such as flooring, carpentry and fixtures should not be skimped on because they are fundamental to every home and should be of a high quality that's made to last.

Pro tip: Tiles last the longest when it comes to flooring and if you’re a fan of marble or wood, be aware that those materials require the most upkeep because of scratches and stains from spills.

PHOTO: Free Space Intent

“Even if the homeowners don’t cook often, they usually end up investing more in high quality carpentry, plumbing and flooring in the kitchen as it lasts for a longer time, hence cutting costs in the long term,” Chong explained.

And if you’re wondering what’s worth splurging on, his tip is to set aside a higher budget for functional items and spaces that bring people together such as the living room or kitchen.

Similarly, Huang believes in spending more money on parts of the renovation that you’re going to be living with for a long time and are not so easy to replace or repair.