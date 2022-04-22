He climbs trees for a living and calls it the 'career of his life'

Why I Do What I Do is an original AsiaOne series where we showcase people with uncommon professions and what it takes to get there. In Why I Do What I Do: Asia, a nine-part spin-off, we scour the region for more unconventional jobs and the stories of the people behind them.

Some of us with parents or grandparents who lived through the kampong days have probably heard childhood stories of kids clambering up trees for fun. But how many of us actually know people who climb trees as a profession?

In this episode, Weng Heng-bin, who hails from Taiwan, shares his love for tree climbing and how he turned it into his career. From pruning trees to retrieving drones at terrifying heights, it's safe to say that this profession is definitely not for the weak-hearted.

