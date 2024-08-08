Head to Plaza Singapura this National Day weekend for Cathay Pacific's on-ground experiential event

The National Day weekend is upon us and what could be more Singaporean than heading to a mall?

But instead of window shopping or grabbing a bite, a trip to this shopping mall in Dhoby Ghaut might even spark a sense of wanderlust among us.

From Aug 9 to 11, Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific will be running an on-ground experiential event at Plaza Singapura as part of their global campaign, Feels Good To Move.

I had the opportunity to head down early to have a look and understand what this event was all about.

Entertain me, please

As someone who doesn't typically enjoy air travel (I get jittery easily on flights), I've come to learn the importance of quality entertainment on planes.

On my own, I'll make sure to prepare episodes of my favourite podcasts or series to keep myself entertained on the flight.

But it seems like I may not even need to do so on a Cathay Pacific flight.

With more than 30,000 hours of entertainment options, it has the largest inflight movie and TV library in Asia Pacific.

I learnt that the curated content available includes entertainment as varied as K-pop concert experiences, Hollywood new releases and HBO Max series.

As a massive sports fan, I was pleased to find out that I would not have to miss a game when flying with Cathay.

So whether its the Premier League, Uefa Champions League or NBA, just know that Cathay has got your back.

Anyone hungry?

Another segment of the experiential event that Cathay Pacific was keen on showcasing was the elevated inflight dining options.

Travellers can enjoy the diverse nature of Hong Kong flavours without even stepping into Hong Kong as Cathay Pacific's inflight menu will bring the best of the city's food to them, such as soup noodles, egg tarts and dim sum.

Collaborations with leading restaurants are also something flyers can look forward to when travelling with Cathay Pacific.

First class and Business class flyers can enjoy a bespoke menu of French classics from Michelin-starred Louise.

And if it's authentic Italian food that you crave, there's Cathay Pacific's collaboration with popular restaurant Pirata.

I won't lie, during this part of the experiential tour, I was quietly hoping there'd be a sampler for guests.

Alas, there was no sampler of the inflight meals but I did, however, get the chance to sip on drinks from premium tea brand Jing Tea.

My hot drink was a relatively standard Earl Grey tea but what got me really excited was the sparkling tea.

A collaboration between Jing Tea and Cathay Pacific, the sparkling tea is actually an exclusive for First class flyers.

Looks like it's time to save up for that Cathay Pacific First class flight, then.

Cathay Pacific's new Business cabin, Aria Suite, is set to be launched this year with exciting features.

The sliding door will add a sense of comfort, privacy and luxury.

Aria Suite flyers can also enjoy personalised suite lighting, a large 24-inch 4K monitor, wireless charging and free WiFi.

During the event, guests can participate in exciting games to win prizes such as flight tickets, Asia Miles, exclusive Cathay Pacific merchandise, and more.

Whether it's the Pilot and Crew Bears Bundle or Upcycled Uniform Cushion, there's a host of merchandise, giving a sneak peek into the lifestyle products available on Cathay Shop.

Address: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238839

Opening hours: Aug 9 to 11 from 10am

