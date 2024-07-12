Heading across the Causeway? No time-limit durian buffet for under $10

Singaporeans simply love durians.

The recent sales in Bishan and Bedok have led to snaking lines, with the thorny fruit selling out within an hour.

If you're on the lookout for a less chaotic feast, grab your passport 'cause it's time for a road trip across the Causeway.

A quick 20-minute drive from the Johor Bahru Checkpoint sits Yi Foon Durian and that's where you'll find a no time-limit durian buffet for just RM30 (S$8.60) per person.

For context, the one-hour package at Giant Hypermarket Tampines' all-you-can-eat durian buffet last month costs $48.

Talk about value for money.

TikTok user Foodiekom recently headed there and found out that there is also an option for a RM60 buffet.

Customers opting for this would be served with durians of a "better breed".

While staff will be on-hand to dehusk the durians, you'd have to open them up yourself.

Although the quality of the durians seemed to have increased from last year, Foodiekom warned that it can still be rather hit-and-miss.

Of the 16 durians they took, 12 were "good". That's a 75 per cent hit rate, not too shabby given the price point.

On Google reviews, Yi Foon Durian scored 3.4 out of 5 among over 200 reviewers.

According to those who’ve tried it, the buffet begins at 2pm and due to its popularity, there's a possibility of durians selling out before the stall closes at 11pm.

So head down early and enjoy your durian feast!

Address: 10, Jalan Dedap 15, Taman Johor Jaya, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 11pm

ALSO READ: Musang King for $5: Hougang durian stall offers discounts to elderly and low-income folks

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.