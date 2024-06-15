Gone in an hour: Customers snap up $1.95 durians at Bedok FairPrice outlet

There's a durian flash sale in town and people have been quick to act on it.

Customers snapped up Malaysia kampung durians — retailing at $1.95 each — in about an hour at a FairPrice outlet in Bedok on Friday (June 14) morning.

It was the first day of a three-day promotion held there.

The durians, weighing between 600g and 800g, were on sale as part of the FairPrice Annual Durian Fair.

Before the sale started at 9am, there was already a long queue outside the supermarket at Block 212 Bedok North Street 1, 8world reported.

First in the line was a 71-year-old woman surnamed Wu, who brought her three grandchildren with her.

"My grandchildren like to eat durians so I queued up to buy some," she told the Chinese publication.

They managed to snag a total of 12 durians, thanks to two people who decided not to go ahead with the purchase and passed their queue numbers to the family.

Another woman surnamed Chen, who was in the shopping in the area that morning, chanced upon the flash sale and decided to join the queue.

"I saw a lot of people queuing up and I was curious… I thought the price of $1.95 for a durian was okay, so I bought two," she said.

According to 8world, staff at the sale would pry open the durians on the spot for checking, and replace those that fail to meet standards.

A FairPrice spokesperson told the publication that the supermarket chain has been organising durian promotions with the hope of giving back to customers.

However, the prices of the durians may vary depending on the variety and supply available each year.

The durian flash sale runs at FairPrice 212 Bedok North Street 1 from June 14 to June 16, and will also run at FairPrice Kangkar Mall from June 21 to 23.

The offer is limited to the first 300 customers daily with a maximum purchase of two durians per person, while stocks last.

ALSO READ: Giant's all-you-can-eat durian buffet party is back end-June, satisfy your cravings from $38

khooyihang@asiaone.com