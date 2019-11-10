Healthier diet may help lift depression symptoms

Young adults who eat poorly and feel blue might be able to perk themselves up by switching to a healthier diet, a small study suggests.

In a randomized trial, men and women aged 17-35 in Australia who switched to a healthier diet had fewer depression symptoms after three weeks.

And those who kept up the healthy eating for three months continued to feel better than at the start, researchers report in the journal PLoS ONE.

"This has 100 per cent reach (since everybody needs to eat), is more cost effective than medications, and is an aspect of treatment that individuals can control themselves," said lead study author Heather Francis of Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia.

"This raises the possibility that making changes to diet can act as a therapy to improve depression symptoms," she told Reuters Health by email.

Francis and colleagues studied 76 people who scored high on two depression and anxiety scales - indicating moderate or high depression symptoms - and who also scored high on a questionnaire about dietary fat and sugar consumption.

Participants were randomly assigned to a diet-change group or a habitual-diet group for three weeks.

The diet-change group received instructions from a registered dietician through a 13-minute video, which they could re-watch as needed.

The video provided dietary guidance based on the 2003 Australian Guide to Healthy Eating as well as the Mediterranean Diet eating pattern.

This included instructions to increase intake of vegetables to five servings per day, fruits to two or three servings per day, whole grains to three servings per day, lean protein to three servings per day, unsweetened dairy to three servings per day and fish to three servings per week.