This is the healthiest type of bread to help you stay in shape

Bakeries don't need to do too much to sell their goods - the aroma of freshly-baked bread is enough to make anyone stop in their tracks and grab a loaf for the week.

But many fitness-conscious individuals have blacklisted bread from their kitchens because they're a source of carbs. Now, this is unfair to carbs, since they're not inherently terrible.

But that's not to say all sources of carbs are made equal. If you're looking to shrink down a dress size or keep fit, consider introducing the healthiest type of bread back into your pantry - whole grain bread.

Why whole grain bread is the healthiest type of bread

Before we go on, we must say that too much of anything is a bad thing. But with that said, whole grain bread is great for anyone to start including in their diet.

It's full of fibre, which promotes better digestion and is a great natural detox, and protein that helps with muscle repair, as well as keep your skin and hair looking fantastic.

It's a great alternative to white rice and white bread, which is processed and a poor source of energy. White bread is also high on the glycemic index, which means it can cause your blood sugar levels to spike and a reason for feeling high after eating, followed by a crash in energy levels.

So how do you choose the healthiest type of bread? If you do a quick Google search, then you'll come across the term "sprouted grains".

This means that the entire grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm, are present in the loaf. However, it's not reliable to look for this term when shopping in the bakery, as it's unregulated and hard to distinguish.

Many people will use this term liberally since it's trending and will catch your attention.

Instead, look for the description of 100 per cent whole grain. This is a better indicator that your bread is low in fat and cholesterol-free.

You can also check the nutritional labels to see if each serving has at least 2 grams of fibre and 3 grams of protein while having no fat percentage.

So the next time someone tells you carbs are bad, inform them you're going to enjoy your sandwich or toast guilt-free!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.