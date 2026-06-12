What discourages people from eating healthy? AsiaOne survey reveals the main reason

As many people in Singapore have hectic work schedules, they often lead sedentary lifestyles and value convenience the most when it comes to food.

Video editor Alson Koh found himself in a similar predicament, as work usually requires him to stay seated for hours on end.

To cultivate a healthier lifestyle this year, the 26-year-old started going to the gym and changed his eating habits.

While learning the ropes at the gym posed a challenge, Alson got the hang of it within months, thanks to online demonstration videos as well as advice from friends.

Eating healthier, however, proved to be more difficult than he expected.

He gave up on it after a few months as the higher cost of eating healthy affected him significantly, Alson told AsiaOne.

"Quality ingredients aren't exactly cheap, nor are healthy meals sold outside," he said.

For Alson, the cost of preparing one healthy meal — a salad with vegetables and protein or air-fried chicken breast with brussels sprouts — is easily two to three times that of a packet of economy rice from a coffee shop.

When dining out, healthier options such as salads or acai bowls often cost $15 or more.

"As someone who is actively managing my total expenditure in a month, it was getting tough," he said.

While some might argue that whipping up an affordable and healthy meal is possible, such options — six air-fried brussels sprouts for dinner, and a serving of greek yogurt topped with fruits and crushed biscuits for lunch — often fail to keep Alson full until his next meal.

"I wound up having to lurk around my office pantry in search of a snack," he recounted.

Alson is not the only one who feels that eating healthy is difficult in Singapore.

According to a poll conducted by AsiaOne to understand the perception towards healthy eating, 38 per cent of people in Singapore only try to eat healthy when it is convenient and not too costly.

The survey, which gathered responses from 1,175 people from April 24 to May 21 last year, also found that 13 per cent of respondents do not intentionally try to eat healthy at all.

When asked why, 42 per cent of these individuals said it is too expensive to eat healthily, while 37 per cent said healthy food is usually not tasty.

Moreover, 27 per cent of these respondents indicated that their work-life arrangements do not allow them to eat healthily.

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These findings differ from a similar poll conducted by AsiaOne in 2023, in which one in five respondents said they do not intentionally try to eat healthy at all.

Of these respondents, 30 per cent justified their eating habits with the fact that they do not have serious medical issues which require them to change their diet.

27 per cent of them also listed how much food costs and whether it tastes good as factors that impact their eating habits.

Eating healthily an 'added stress'

This was also the case for Alson, whose irregular working hours and busy lifestyle made it difficult for him to prepare his own meals.

"Between work deadlines, external commitments, and personal hobbies, I could never find the time or energy in me to pick up a mixing bowl and concoct a salad out of whatever ingredients I had — that had hopefully not already gone bad," he told us.

He also did not have convenient access to healthy food and found it hard to break away from the lunch routine with his colleagues, who usually patronise fast food restaurants and coffee shops.

AsiaOne's poll also found that about two in five respondents eat at home on a daily basis, but they did not specify how many meals they had at home daily.

About a third of those polled said that they eat at hawker centres, coffee shops or food courts several times a week.

Alson told AsiaOne that he felt "added stress" during social events or busy periods as he had to remind himself to eat healthily.

"The need to lose weight kept me going, and while my efforts weren't fruitless, they still came at the cost of my mental well-being," he said.

Alson has since pivoted to a more flexible approach when it comes to his diet.

While he makes sure not to overeat and curb his cravings for unhealthy food, he has chosen to exercise more rather than eat less.

This has improved his quality of life and his mental well-being, the 26-year-old said.

And it seems that other people in Singapore have a similar mindset when looking to eat healthy.

According to AsiaOne's survey findings, 61 per cent of those who eat healthily primarily do so by opting for healthier carbohydrates such as wholegrain bread and cereals with less sugar.

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A significant proportion of respondents choose to include more fibre and nutritious foods in their meals (44 per cent) as well as reduce their carbohydrate intake (43 per cent).

Additionally, 37 per cent of respondents who eat healthily do so by choosing products with the Healthier Choice Symbol.

Healthy eating takes time and mental effort: Expert

According to Grace Yanti, a senior dietician at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, lifestyle pressures play a big role in people's eating habits.

"Singapore's fast-paced work and school culture can lead to rushed meals, skipped meals, frequent eating out and late night eating. Stress and lack of sleep can also influence appetite, cravings and food choices," she told AsiaOne.

Similar to Alson's experience, many people in Singapore deal with long working hours, irregular meal timings and limited time to prepare meals. With food delivery apps and late-night food options so easily accessible, it is often easier to rely on quick, calorie-dense meals, she said.

"For many people, the challenge is not just financial cost, but also the time and mental effort required to consistently make healthier choices in a fast-paced lifestyle," Grace explained.

She also believes that emotional or mental well-being is closely linked to eating habits.

Stress, burnout, anxiety and poor sleep can all influence eating habits and how the body responds to food, she said.

With ongoing stress, the body releases hormones like cortisol which can affect appetite, increase cravings and alter blood sugar control. This is often why people may turn to comfort foods or find themselves eating more when they are stressed, Grace explained.

Over time, these behaviours are more likely to influence long-term health outcomes.

She pointed out a common misconception about healthy eating — that it must be expensive, restrictive or time consuming.

Some people also associate healthy eating with strict dieting or cutting out all enjoyable foods, which makes it feel difficult to sustain.

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Tips for healthier eating

According to Grace, some realistic ways to eat healthier include gradually reducing consumption of sugary drinks, drinking more water, adding one extra serving of vegetables per day, ensuring adequate protein intake for satiety, and avoiding frequent meal skipping.

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With Nutri-Grade labels becoming more commonplace, people may find it easier to choose lower sugar options or gradually reduce their sugar intake from drinks, she noted.

Higher protein snacks and drinks are also more accessible now, which means that people can opt for higher protein options occasionally to feel more full and reduce excessive snacking.

Even when eating out, small adjustments such as choosing soup-based meals more often, asking for less sweet drinks or adding vegetables at mixed rice stalls can make a meaningful difference over time, Grace said.

"Healthy eating does not require expensive nutrition supplements or speciality health foods. Affordable everyday foods like eggs, tofu, oats, rice, vegetables, legumes and local fruits can still form the basis of balanced meals."

Rather than relying on food delivery or takeaway meals. preparing simple meals ahead of time can help reduce costs and make healthier eating more convenient during busy weekdays, Grace suggested.

"Healthy eating does not need to be perfect to be beneficial. Small but sustainable improvements can still have meaningful long term health benefits," she told us.

At AsiaOne, communications is both an art and a science. We conduct polls 24/7 to understand our users' perception and opinions towards social issues, as well as their consumer preferences.

Want more insights on Singaporeans' attitudes and perceptions towards social issues? Get in touch! Contact us at sales@asiaone.com to explore opportunities to undertake meaningful research.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com