Here are some beauty treatments to glow for the Lunar New Year

Even though we just toasted to the New Year, Lunar New Year is just around the corner. It’s that time of the year where some people escape with a holiday, some gather for reunion meals, while some others continue carry out their customary visits with families and friends.

No matter what you choose to do, it’s time to call on these quick fixes to get your festive glow on.

Get that V-shape face

PHOTO: V Aesthetics.

Spurred by Asian beauty standards, the quest for that desirable v-shape face never ceases. Thankfully, this is easily attainable with today’s technology through non-invasive aesthetic procedures like HIFU. Using concentrated ultrasound beams, Hifu (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) is a 30-minute (or lunch-time) facelifting, brightening, and facial fat-burning procedure.

The ultrasound beams reach three levels of the skin, promoting the production of collagen and elastin for the tightening, lifting, and wrinkle-reduction effect. It also melts facial fats along the jawline (or double chin), resulting in a sculpted v-shape face. More than just producing immediate and visible results, this quick fix has zero downtime. With numbing cream, there is minimal to zero pain or discomfort.

Boost your radiance

PHOTO: Estetica Beauty.

Skip the 10-step daily beauty regime and give your skin a radiant boost with Skin Booster treatments that can be done under an hour. The treatments improve your skin texture and hydration, leaving your skin glowing with luminosity immediately after the session. For those who are squirmish about needles, there are needleless options such as the Needleless Skin Booster Mesotherapy from Estetica Beauty.

Using the gas-liquid infiltration technology, a high-pressure injector will infuse skin boosters like hyaluronic acid, brightening booster, or repair booster into your skin. Not only does it saturate and nourish your skin, but it also stimulates collagen production. It replaces traditional injections to give immediate results without pain and downtime. Say hello to dewy skin!

For that bright and clear skin

PHOTO: Become Aesthetics.

Whether you have open pores, scars and marks, sunspots, freckles, or Melasma, Pico Laser is a targeted and non-ablative treatment that repairs and reduces marks while brightening your skin. Besides the face, Pico Laser can also be used for skin lightening in areas like the inner thighs and underarms.

The laser releases ultra-short picosecond laser pulses with higher energy, causing lesser heat on the skin. With lesser chances of thermal injury, there is minimal to no discomfort during the procedure. Additionally, pico laser technology encourages collagen formation, which lessens the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and enlarged pores.

Sag no more

PHOTO: SL Clinic.

We know the benefits of hyaluronic acid and its role in keeping our skin plump with hydration when applied to the skin’s surface. When injected, it is touted to “reverse ageing”. Profhilo® is an “injectable skincare” treatment where a certified doctor injects hyaluronic acid into ten areas on the face.

Besides giving the skin a massive boost in moisture levels, it also improves skin texture and stimulates collagen and elastin production. As a quick fix, it works like fillers that immediately firm up your face. However, injection areas are limited to the lower parts of the face.

Before the procedure, numbing cream is applied to reduce pain and discomfort. With only five injectable points per side of the face, any bumps or redness subsides quickly – almost zero downtime.

Revitalising flash facials

PHOTO: Ombre

You only need 30 minutes to enjoy one of the five express facial treatments at Ombré to get that festive glow. Choose from deep cleansing, ampoule infusion, and even an eye or facelift.

And if you are no stranger to facial treatments, try the Mesojet Treatment ($58), which gives you instant radiant skin. Using a high-pressure jet ejector, the ampoule is delivered through blasts of air, similar to injection, into the middle layers of your skin.

With your skin saturated with the ampoule’s goodness, you’ll leave with a radiant glow right after the session. The needle-free and pain-free treatment is not only affordable, but it is also effective and time-efficient.

Get your Express Facial Treatments at Ombré, 265 Serangoon Central Drive, #01-267, Singapore 550265.

One for your crowning glory

PHOTO: Chez Vous: Private Space.

Change your hairstyle, change your look; a good cut can instantly take years off the face, while a great colour brightens you up. But the gruelling wait for this change, sitting on the small chair, can feel like an eternity. So, take a step into Chez Vous: Private Space, where you will be pampered in a private room with high tea, an elaborate head massage, and a host of amenities as your stylist works magic on you.

Designed to provide an elevated self-care experience, the friendly service staff will scent your room with an essential oil blend of your choice; you will sit in the plush eco-leather seats that transform into a shampoo “bed” – you don’t even have to get up to wash your hair. Choose from the ten thematic private rooms and relax with healing and calming devices or colouring therapy.

\If you like, you can also binge on Netflix or catch up on work. Besties who want to do their hair together can do so in one of the eight semi-enclosed pods. You will walk away with a new look and a rejuvenated soul when you are done.

Get your unique hair makeover experience at Chez Vous: Private Space, located at 391B Orchard Road, Ngee Ann City Tower B, #08-01, Singapore 238874.

This article was first published in City Nomads.