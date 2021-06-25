Here's how fashion brands are celebrating Pride Month

With Pride Month now well underway, the fashion scene is swarming with new collections that showcase their support for the LBGTQ+ community. Think — rainbow-inspired gear from your favourite labels dedicated to celebrating inclusion, love and diversity.

So if you’re looking for items to bring colour to your wardrobe, and support a bigger cause, then you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the key collections for Pride Month that you need to know about.

1. adidas

PHOTO: Adidas

In view of Pride Month this year, adidas has unveiled a new colourful collection to celebrate the freedom of expression with bold colours and an even bolder message of love and unity. Here, you’ll find some of their bestselling pieces including jumpsuits, shorts, tops, accessories, sneakers and jerseys that are super vibrant and not to mention, they also add a splash of colour to your wardrobe.

View the full collection here.

2. Michael Kors

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Want to make a sartorial statement? Consider the Pride 2021 collection by Michael Kors. Whether you’re celebrating the occasion at home or even when you’re on the go, this range of covetable pieces will have you covered.

From this collection, you’ll find rainbow-themed bikinis, bags, and other stylish accessories to add to your wardrobe.

More importantly, Michael Kors has also released an organic cotton tee of which 100per cent of its profits will be donated to Outright Action International, a leading global human rights organization dedicated to improving the lives of people who experience discrimination or abuse on the basis of their real or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

View the full collection here.

3. Coach

PHOTO: Coach

If you’re looking for a new investment piece to add to your capsule collection this Pride Month, then look over to Coach’s Quilted Turnlock Clutch. Based on the popular 1990 Coach design that is redesigned for today, the new reiteration sees the bag in a new rainbow-quilted supple Nappa leather.

Buy it here

ALSO READ: Pride Month 2021: Support from K-pop stars including Tiffany Young of Girls' Generation and Kevin Woo for LGBT community

4. Puma

PHOTO: Puma

Puma is raising awareness this Pride Month with its own range of rainbow-inspired athleisure wear that is perfect for your daily activities. Whether you’re hitting the gym or even lounging at home, the collection features comfortable pieces that you can easily incorporate into your wardrobe.

View the full collection here.

5. Kate Spade

PHOTO: Kate Spade

In collaboration with the Trevor Project, to support the mental wellbeing of LGBTQ+ youth, Kate Spade has launched a 10-piece collection featuring rainbow-hued ready-to-wear and accessories. As part of its efforts, 20 per cent of its net profits (of up to $150,000) will be donated to the cause.

6. Dr. Martens

PHOTO: Dr. Martens

As part of its fifth year working with The Trevor Project, Dr. Martens has pledged to donate $100,000 to the cause and a year-round partnership to help share valuable resources with the people who need them.

Paying tribute to the Pride movement, Dr. Martens has also unveiled its 1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes that come with rainbow flag embroidery and a rainbow lace and heel loop.

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.