Here's how to make a DIY face shield with a 2-litre plastic bottle in 2 minutes

Wearing a face mask is mandatory even after circuit breaker measures are gradually lifted come June 1. And if face masks are not really your thing, according to MOH's website, plastic face shields can also be used in place on a face mask as it provides "adequate basic protection".

You might still want to put on your face mask though, as the face shield is said to only protect against "more forceful projections", as told by Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health to CNA.

While you can get plastic face shields online, it'll set you back about $1.40 to $8.50 per piece for an anti-fog visor. Instead, you could DIY your own plastic face shields for free using items you can probably find at home as demonstrated by YouTube channel, Wachusett Mountain.

Here is the list of items you'll require:

A large 2-litre or 1.5-litre plastic bottle

string or shoelace

Weatherstrip or foam tape

A penknife, scissors and hole puncher

If you're not so much into DIY home improvements, a weatherstrip is a strip of rubber that seals the gaps between the edges of a door or window.

Fret not if you can't find a weatherstrip at home, you can also replace it with foam tape, or anything that is comfortable on the skin when the shield touches your forehead.

Steps to make a face shield with a plastic bottle

Start by cutting the bottom of the bottle with a penknife, some bottles come with a seam near the bottom, you may use that as a guide.

Proceed to cut off the top of the bottle, leaving some room above the curve of the bottle. The rounded edge will help cover to the bottom of your chin.

PHOTO: YouTube/Wachusett Mountain Screengrab

You'll want to cut the bottle lengthwise to open it up. But check to see if there is any printing, codes or embossing on the bottle first and rotate it to the back of your shield when cutting it as it might affect your field of vision if it's left at the front.

PHOTO: YouTube/Wachusett Mountain Screengrab

Once that's done, trim the edges off to a size that best fits your face. Round the corners, so there won't be any sharp edges poking out that might injure you when you're wearing the shield.

Stick the weatherstrip or the foam tape on the top of the face shield, punch holes on both sides and string your shoelace through the holes from the outside of the shield.

Tie it around your forehead and you have your very own plastic face shield.

According to the video, this entire process to make a face shield should take just two minutes.

Now you know what to do with all the empty plastic bottles you have lying around the house. Instead of throwing them out, recycle them by making face shields for the entire family to keep everyone protected.

Watch the full video below:

