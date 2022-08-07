Here's how you can exfoliate sensitive skin without irritation

Despite washing your skin every morning and evening, your skin just needs a deeper cleanse every now and then. That's why we love exfoliation. It's something everyone can do regularly to achieve and maintain healthy, glowing skin.

And when we say everyone, we mean it. That means all of you with sensitive skin as well.

For those who have easily-irritable skin, exfoliation can often seem like a scary thought, because the last thing you want to do is to set off your sensitivities and erupt into a bout of inflammation, breakouts or discomfort.

To help you ease into the exercise of exfoliating sensitive skin, we've compiled a simple five-step guide that you can refer to, along with some of our recommended products for each step.

What to know before you begin

Let's just get this out of the way first: If this is your first foray into exfoliation, expect a little bit of sensitiveness from your skin.

The most common reaction would be a breakout, and this happens as exfoliation speeds your skin's cell renewal, which leads to the shedding and purging of skin cells that lead to breakouts.

The good news is that with regular use over time, these breakouts will cease as your skin gets used to the practice of exfoliation.

You may also face a bit of redness when using a new routine or product. If it's looking too angry or feeling extremely painful, it's best to stop immediately. Otherwise, once your skin becomes used to the exfoliating ingredients, the redness will stop with time.

Firstly, find products with soothing ingredients

Products with ingredients that soothe irritation will help the process of exfoliation feel less scary, as they take the sting out of it by providing immediate relief.

Such ingredients include chamomile, Centella Asiatica (or more commonly known as cica), willow herb, allantoin, or panthenol.

Cicapair Toner, $36, Dr.Jart+ at Sephora

PHOTO: Dr.Jart+

One easy way to work exfoliation into your skincare regime is with a daily toner. This one from Dr.Jart+ works quickly to soothe easily-irritated skin, thanks to the Centella Asiatica and lavender extracts used in its formulation.

Secondly, ease up on the acid peels

If you're discussing exfoliation with your friends and someone brings up how acids have helped their skin, it's best to remember that this may not work for every skin type.

With sensitive skin, acids get trickier but it's possible to use them if you can find a product with extremely low concentrations. We recommend nothing more than five per cent of acids in each product.

Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment with 5 per cent Glycolic Acid, $80, Alpha-H at Sephora

PHOTO: Alpha-H

With a lower concentration of acid in the formula, this serum is great at exfoliating sans irritation. Soak a cotton pad with a couple of drops, and gently swipe it on.

Alternatively, for areas with more congestion, consider leaving the soaked cotton pad on for a few more seconds.

Thirdly, try an exfoliating device

Rather than an exfoliating cleanser or serum, consider a device!

There are several cleansing devices in the market catered to people with sensitive skin, and you can control the pressure that you're applying to avoid making your skin feel extra sensitive.

Some allow you to work with just water, while others have the option of adding a skincare product into the process for a more thorough cleanse.

Foreo Luna 3 For Sensitive Skin, $299, Foreo at Tangs

PHOTO: Foreo

The gentle sonic pulses and soft silicone bristles in this best-selling facial cleansing device work together to help purge your pores of debris, giving you that deep and gentle cleanse that you require.

Plus, you can toggle the intensity of the vibration to suit your level of comfort.

Next, apply a clay mask twice a week

Clay masks are fantastic helpers at drawing out the impurities in your skin and helping to remove them. Plus, with the many clay mask options out in the market now, it's easy to find one that won't set off your skin sensitivities!

Umbrian Clay Purifying Face Mask, $38, Fresh

PHOTO: Fresh

Working to cleanse and mattify your skin, this detoxifying clay mask contains lavender water and chamomile oil for a soothing, spa-like experience.

Lastly, follow with moisturiser and sunscreen

A key step in exfoliating your skin is to ensure that post-cleanse, your skin is flooded with a bevvy of nourishing ingredients to help maintain hydration.

This is because exfoliating your skin can often lead to dryness, which brings its own set of skincare headaches. Avoid that by ensuring your skin is well-moisturised and protected from the sun with proper sun care.

Calendula Water Cream, $68, Kiehl's

PHOTO: Kiehl's

One of our fave daily moisturisers is this calendula cream from Kiehl's. Each jar of this lightweight water cream is infused with micronised calendula petals to calm and soothe your skin, It absorbs quickly, and provides long-lasting hydration too.

