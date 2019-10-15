Here's why we get food cravings while pregnant

PHOTO: Pexels
Vinnie Wong
theAsianparent

Hankering for cheese toasties? Discovered a new found love for red velvet cake? Or maybe you just want guava on everything!

During pregnancy, many women experience food cravings for specific foods, usually sweet than savoury.

These cravings may have an underlying meaning to them beyond quirky changes in taste!

WHY DO WE GET FOOD CRAVINGS?

According to Medical News Today, cravings might happen because of an imbalance between serotonin and leptin, hormones responsible for the reward and happiness. 

Although scientists still haven't found out the exact mechanics behind food cravings, nutritionists widely believe they indicate what our bodies are lacking.

Let's say you're craving for some chips in the middle of the night. This might mean you need more energy, or calories.

Or if you really want to eat deep-fried chicken, your body might not have enough essential fatty acids.

While this makes sense in a general context, there's a lot going on while you're pregnant. The cravings may have slightly different implications.

WHAT DO FOOD CRAVINGS WHILE PREGNANT MEAN?

Food cravings during pregnancy are really common! Studies reported 84 per cent of women worldwide claimed to experience some sort of food craving. But is it any different from normal?

When it comes to explaining why food cravings during pregnancy happen, there are two schools of thought.

The first is similar to above; the body suffers from a dietary deficiency and is trying to tell you what it needs.

If you're suddenly craving salty foods like French fries, this might mean you have low sodium levels in your blood.

Find yourself reaching for a tub of cream? You may have low blood sugar.

As logical and functional as this sounds like, Professor Judith Brown of the University of Minnesota hasn't found any concrete evidence linking food cravings to nutritional requirements.

But how do you explain weird cravings you get, like a sudden desire to eat wax or a handful of soil?

This phenomenon of wanting to eat non-foods is known as pica. It's generally believed to be related to an iron deficiency.

For less extreme cravings, nutritionists have suggested that hormonal fluctuations that cause changes in smell and taste.

This might explain weird combinations you suddenly want, like ice cream with pickles. Or you might even be in the mood for coffee when you normally don't drink coffee!

WHAT YOU CAN DO ABOUT YOUR FOOD CRAVINGS 

While the jury is still out on why food cravings happen or are as strong as they are, take heart! There are steps you can take to minimise the impact of these impulses.

The best way to overcome food cravings is to stay ahead of the curve! 

1. EAT A BALANCED DIET

PHOTO: Pexels

You'll have been told you're eating for two. It's important you're not just eating enough, but eating the right stuff.

Having a balanced diet means getting enough protein, carbohydrates, and fats. Don't forget about getting enough nutrients and vitamins to promote healthy growth for your little one!

2. REMEMBER TO EAT AT REGULAR INTERVALS 

Mum-to-be, your body is undergoing a lot of physical change. All the aches, pains, and constant feeling of wanting to puke can make you feel like you don't have an appetite.

To limit food cravings, eat at regular intervals instead of waiting for hunger pangs as your cue. You can split your meal times up so you eat up to six small meals each day.

3. KEEP HEALTHY SNACKS ON HAND

If you're used to snacking, swap out junk food with healthier alternatives. Stock up on fruits and nuts so you can grab them nearby when you're feeling peckish.

Also, remember to stop buying unhealthy food! If it's not at home, you can't be tempted to eat it!

4. STAY ACTIVE

PHOTO: Pexels

Doing exercise is a great way to stave off hunger pangs. It helps to control your hormone levels while providing a healthy distraction!

It might feel uncomfortable, but you can still exercise safely! Try swimming to keep your fitness levels up.

5. PAY ATTENTION TO THESE CRAVINGS 

Rather than fight against food cravings, you can still treat yourself with healthy alternatives.

If you feel the need for ice cream, choose low-fat yoghurt instead. It still satisfies the sweet tooth and gives your body the sugar it's yearning for.

Nutritionists worldwide think food cravings might be your body's way of telling you it needs more of certain nutrients.

It can feel a bit disorienting at first but take steps to stay ahead, mummy-to-be, and you'll be just fine!

Beat food cravings by planning ahead.

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
Lifestyle Pregnancies Nutrition and diet

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Hong Kong actor Wong He directs traffic at intersection after lights stop working
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
Malaysian retiree and hubby lose life savings in Macau scam
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Hamburglary: Passing motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver&#039;s burger
Hamburglary: Motorcyclists snatch Malaysian driver's burger
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

These resorts in Johor will make you believe you&#039;re not in Malaysia
These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
People&#039;s Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
People's Park Centre/Complex - 5 cheap reasons to vsit this Chinatown icon while you can
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth

SERVICES