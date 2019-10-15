Here's why we get food cravings while pregnant

Hankering for cheese toasties? Discovered a new found love for red velvet cake? Or maybe you just want guava on everything!

During pregnancy, many women experience food cravings for specific foods, usually sweet than savoury.

These cravings may have an underlying meaning to them beyond quirky changes in taste!

WHY DO WE GET FOOD CRAVINGS?

According to Medical News Today, cravings might happen because of an imbalance between serotonin and leptin, hormones responsible for the reward and happiness.

Although scientists still haven't found out the exact mechanics behind food cravings, nutritionists widely believe they indicate what our bodies are lacking.

Let's say you're craving for some chips in the middle of the night. This might mean you need more energy, or calories.

Or if you really want to eat deep-fried chicken, your body might not have enough essential fatty acids.

While this makes sense in a general context, there's a lot going on while you're pregnant. The cravings may have slightly different implications.

WHAT DO FOOD CRAVINGS WHILE PREGNANT MEAN?

Food cravings during pregnancy are really common! Studies reported 84 per cent of women worldwide claimed to experience some sort of food craving. But is it any different from normal?

When it comes to explaining why food cravings during pregnancy happen, there are two schools of thought.