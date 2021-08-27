Here's why your vagina is leaking clear and stretchy discharge

Vaginal discharge is the fluid that's released by cells present in the vagina and cervix. Its primary job is to remove the old cells and debris, thus keeping the vagina and reproductive tract clean, as well as maintaining a healthy pH balance.

While it is normal to notice chances in the colour or consistency of your vaginal discharge, as it can vary from day to day depending on the stage of your menstrual cycle, it can be worrisome if it is accompanied by discomfort.

Let's take a deeper look into why that happens and when you should worry.

Changes in vaginal discharge during the ovulation period

As you know, ovulation is the middle stage of your cycle. It is when your body releases an egg for potential fertilisation.

As cervical mucus production increases, discharge during ovulation becomes clear and stretchy and increases to push the sperm up the cervix so it can fertilise a released egg.

Now, if you are planning to have a baby, this is the stage when you are most fertile and can time your intercourse.

So if you are using discharge to track your ovulation, you'll need to check your cervical mucus on a daily basis. Here's how you can do it.

Before you urinate, sit on a toilet seat and use clean hands to wipe your vaginal opening with toilet paper.

If you don't notice any discharge then insert your fingers into your vagina to check the mucus for its colour and consistency.

Examine the discharge.

Wash your hands and then record your findings.

Changes in vaginal discharge after ovulation

Usually, after ovulation, vaginal discharge becomes drier and thinner. It is when your body's oestrogen level decreases.

But in the case where the sperm manages to successfully fertilise the egg, you may notice that the discharge will remain thick, stretchy and clear. It can also take a whitish colour.

This happens because the hormones, including progesterone and oestrogen, continue to rise after ovulation–if an egg has been fertilised. You may find that this thicker discharge can last almost eight weeks. The mucus starts to form a mucus plug, which protects the embryo and cervix.

However, changes in cervical mucus are not a very reliable method to gauge a pregnancy. Although it is a useful way to know when you can take a pregnancy test.

Other reasons why the vaginal discharge colour changes

There can be other causes behind the change in colour of your vaginal discharge. For instance, you can notice a clear and stretchy white discharge due to:

Stress

Exercising

Sexual arousal

Dietary changes

Sexual activity

Starting a new medicine, especially hormonal birth control

Changes in vaginal discharge during the menstrual cycle

Note that vaginal discharge colour also changes considerably depending on the stage of the menstrual cycle:

Days one to five: The discharge at the start of the cycle is usually red or bloody.

Days six to 14: After the period, you may notice less vaginal discharge than usual. It is at this stage when the egg starts to develop and mature. The cervical mucus will become cloudy and white or even yellow.

Days 14 to 25. Just a few days before ovulation, the mucus will become slippery and thin. It is quite similar to the consistency of egg whites. After the ovulation phase is complete, the mucus will go back to being cloudy, yellow, or white. It will also become possibly sticky.

Days 25 to 28: During this time, the cervical mucus will lighten, and you will see less of it, before getting another period.

When should you see a doctor?

Clear vaginal discharge in most cases is usually nothing to worry about. But, there are some exceptions, such as contracting Vaginitis.

This is a bacterial infection of the vagina that cause changes in pH, which lead the cervix to produce extra mucus. Sometimes the mucus remains clear. But in other cases, it might turn yellow, green, or grey.

Changes in cervical discharge can also happen due to yeast infections and sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia or gonorrhoea. It can also indicate a reproductive health issue.

It is thus advisable to consult a doctor at the earliest, especially if you notice an unusual stretchy discharge that is accompanied by fever, itching, or redness in and around your vulva. This immediate checkup will allow the specialists to decide if medication may be necessary.

