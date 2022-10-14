Heritage ngoh hiang hawker stall which opens for 2 hours daily says it's closing 'for a while'

Operating for two hours a day is hardly a sustainable business model for any F&B business, but it seems to be a winning formula for heritage stall Tiong Bahru Five Spice Prawn Fritter & Fried Bee Hoon — at least, until now.

The well-loved Tiong Bahru Five Spice Prawn Fritter & Fried Bee Hoon has announced that it will close on Saturday (Oct 15).

Despite operating for a mere two hours daily, 77-year-old owner Kwok Lin Shen and his wife have had more than enough support to keep their stall going.

But things changed when Lin Shen’s landlord decided not to renew his lease, in favour of renting the unit to a new tenant.

In an interview with 8days, the elderly hawker stated that his landlord “wanted to rent it out to someone else who could take over for the whole day.” Currently, Lin Shen shares his stall with a zi char and satay hawker who only opens for dinner.

Thankfully though, this isn’t the end of the road for this heritage hawker. Lin Shen has plans to move and stated that he is “taking a rest for a while first”. This isn’t the first time that the stall has moved.

The crowd-favourite, located at Zion Riverside Food Centre, is renowned for their house-made ngoh hiang (prawn and pork roll) and other staples such as Chinese sausage, fish cake and prawn fritters. There is also the option of a humble plate of fried bee hoon if you need your daily carbs.

And the food quality has remained consistently delicious throughout the years in an ever-changing Singapore. Facebook user Kelvin Ho, who first patronised the stall over 20 years ago with his father, was transported back in time when he rediscovered them at their current location.

Address: 70 Zion Rd, Singapore 247792

Opening hours: Tuesday – Sundays, 12 – 2pm

