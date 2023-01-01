Hiring a domestic helper? Here are some recommended maid agencies in Singapore

When it comes to taking care of children and looking after a household, good help is a boon to busy and overwhelmed parents.

Unfortunately, searching for a dependable Foreign Domestic Worker (FDW) can be quite a challenging task starting right from looking for a good maid agency.

But with help from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), parents can now employ maids from numerous reputable maid agencies in Singapore. Here's more about selecting a good maid agency in Singapore.

How to find the best maid agency in Singapore

To date, there are more than 500 maid agencies in Singapore that are licensed by the Ministry of Manpower. Only a licensed maid agency is allowed to act as a middleman in finding maid jobs in Singapore.

On top of their issued MOM license, these reputable agencies can also choose to have their companies accredited by employment accreditation bodies such as CaseTrust and the Association of Employment Agencies of Singapore (AEAS).

While the accreditation is optional, it adds recognition and a trust factor to the agency.

Online tool to find the best maid agency in Singapore

The MOM has an online tool to help you find the best maid agency in Singapore. It allows potential employers to hire good maid agencies. With this service, you can find a maid agency that best matches your needs, and check on their qualifications and other essential components of their track record.

Visit the directory tool here.

To check on the list of agencies who have had their license revoked, please click here.

5 best maid agencies in Singapore

Here are five maid agencies that have outstanding records as per the Ministry of Manpower's website:

Agency name License no. Address Contact details Universal Employment Agency Pte Ltd 87C4847 304 Orchard Road #03-52 Lucky Plaza Singapore 238863 (65) 6735 3456

hello@universal.sg Regent Maid Agency 21C0451 Blk 603 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 #01-2667A, Singapore 560603 WhatsApp – (65) 8600 8300

info@regentmaidagency.com JForce Employment Service Pte Ltd 14C7171 23 Bendemeer Road #01-515 Singapore 330023 (65) 6635 2506

bk_info@jforce.com.sg Prestige Management Services 89C5166 19 Tanglin Road #03-59 Tanglin Shopping Centre Singapore 247909 (65) 6738 2100

prestige@pacific.net.sg

prestigemanagementservices@gmail.com Faith Maid Agency Pte Ltd 13C6818 City Plaza Head Office 810 Geylang Road #01-28 City Plaza Singapore 409286 (65) 6841 4178

faithmaidagency@gmail.com

Recommended maid agencies in Singapore 2023

1. Universal Employment Agency Pte Ltd

Universal Employment Agency Pte Ltd is an established and reputable maid agency Singapore has to offer that places foreign domestic helpers also known as maids, mainly from the Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar.

This maid agency has been operating for over 35 years since 1986 and has one of the highest retention rates according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Over the years, they have provided unmatched expertise in matching employers to foreign domestic helpers with a high success rate, proven by the high retention rate they have attained.

As a result, the majority of their customers have consistently praised them for their professionalism and quality service; hence, they have earned many positive and five-stars reviews on Google and Facebook.

Having served three generations of customers is indeed a strong testament to their stellar reputation of being one of the best maid agencies in Singapore.

Their services include domestic helpers for newborn, child and elderly care. They do have experienced domestic helpers that are on the transfer, which means they are already working in Singapore and hiring an experienced transfer helper is a faster process than hiring domestic helpers who are currently overseas.

They can also assist with direct hiring, work permit renewal, passport renewal, home leave documentation and comprehensive insurance coverage for maids in Singapore.

Do visit their website for more information. Alternatively, you may wish to reach out to them via email at hello@universal.sg or call their office at 6735 3456.

2. Regent Maid Agency

Time is valuable and selecting the right person for the job is critical, so Regent Maid Agency Singapore ensures to provide excellent housekeeping service.

They give many families the utmost confidence when they are away, and strive to deliver quality services by making sure that their employed staff is adequately trained.

3. JForce Employment Service Pte Ltd

JForce Maid Agency Singapore matches Singaporean families with domestic workers who are primarily from Indonesia. As JForce has its own training centre, it can provide helpers with training that is tailored fit to your family's specific needs.

This maid agency is popular among Singapore families and is also well-known for its helpful service.

4. Prestige Management Services

Prestige Maid Agency Singapore is frequently regarded as one of Singapore's preferred recruitment agencies. They have great figures across the board and an abundance of personal referrals because of their 30 years of professionalism in the industry.

5. Faith Maid Agency Pte Ltd

Founded in 2013, Faith Maid Maid Agency Singapore is now a leading supplier of foreign domestic workers from Indonesia to Singapore. They collaborate with over 1,200 agencies to give the best service in the country. One of their partners is also the Indonesian Embassy.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Maid agency basics

Choosing a maid agency in Singapore is tricky. With the myriad of companies available, parents can't help but be overwhelmed. So, here are some basic pointers for picking out a maid agency to help you:

Check the license

Stick to only licensed maid agencies. No matter how cheap the fees of the unlicensed ones are, they are not worth the trouble.

Fees

The MOM doesn't have a say in these agencies' fees. With this said, it is important for parents to find a particular agency that is within their budget.

Black-marked agencies

Licensed maid agencies in Singapore are closely monitored by the MOM. Hence, any complaints about the FDW or misbehaviours by her are noted and listed on their website.

A maid agency that does not respect the Employment Agencies Act, Rules, or Licenses terms and conditions will be awarded demerit points.

The points last for six months and will be removed if no further demerit points are given. Agencies with 12 or more demerit points will be closely monitored by MOM, and in certain cases, a company's license may even be revoked.

Get a contract

As soon as parents choose a maid agency, they should always ask for a properly written contract. This contract must be properly evaluated and reviewed.

All terms and conditions must be completely understood and agreed upon before signing anything.

Match your needs

According to Mdm Josine Tin, a maid agent in Singapore, it is very important for parents to share the needs of their family with the agencies.

She further advises employers to be as descriptive as possible and that it's better to overshare than share so that the agency can accurately match you up with an FDW that's right for your family.

Go there on a Sunday

Mdm Tin added that potential employers head to their agencies on a Sunday to look for a helper, as most of the FDWs would be in the agency.

If you happen to like a particular helper, it's a good idea to employ her as soon as possible. The longer you wait the higher the chance that she will be hired by someone else.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.