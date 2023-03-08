Hit me with your best shot: Singaporean influencer flexes her first live shooting range experience in Bangkok

It's well-known that Bangkok is a fun and happening city with lots to do.

Local influencer and former Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight stewardess Sheau Qian took that to a whole different level when she headed to a live shooting range right in the heart of town.

It was her first time ever holding a weapon and she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

On Tuesday (March 7), Sheau Qian, known as Geiwosushi on TikTok, shared a 26-second glimpse of her time at Bangkok Shooting Range.

It might all feel a little bit too familiar for Singaporeans who've tried something similar during National Service.

But this time around, it won't be with the beloved SAR 21 assault rifle.

Bangkok Shooting Range has a wide array of gun options - from handguns, shotguns to rifles.

Sheau Qian opted for the $113 package on Klook, which comes with 50 bullets for the .38 revolver and .22 Ruger rifle.

Once the earmuffs are on, it was time to channel her inner Tommy Shelby from the TV series Peaky Blinders.

Despite feeling nervous early on, Sheau Qian found it a fun experience overall.

"Judging from my target paper, I shall stick to water guns instead," she quipped after seeing a fair share of her shots missed the target entirely.

On Tripadvisor, Bangkok Shooting Range mentions how their highly-experienced instructors are on hand for supervision.

It promises a stress-relieving and adrenaline-pumping experience, even for first-timers.

That certainly was the case for Sheau Qian who highly recommended the activity for those planning a Bangkok trip.

If you're keen on flying SIA to Bangkok, you might want to read on.

Last March, Sheau Qian shared some tips on how to gain access to all the free food and drinks the airline has to offer.

Did you know economy class ticket holders have access to alcoholic spirits such as vodka, gin, rum and Baileys?

And if you're flying on your birthday, honeymoon or anniversary, there's every chance you'll get to enjoy a slice of cake. All you have to do is make the request before your flight.

