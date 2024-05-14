'Hockey and me'? British tourists try some 'funny-looking noodles' at Chomp Chomp Food Centre

Hokkien mee is a relatively common dish that's available in hawker centres around the island.

But for someone like Sydney Graves, who hails from the UK, chances are that she has little to no frame of reference when it comes to this local favourite.

On Monday (May 13), Sydney documented her recent food adventure at Chomp Chomp Food Centre on her TikTok account UKmidwifedownunder.

She headed to the popular hawker centre at Serangoon Garden with her friend Eloise, and the duo had a go at some Singapore classics.

Eloise ordered a plate of Hokkien mee and when the dish arrived, all Sydney could muster up was to describe it as "some funny-looking noodles".

She proceeded to ask Eloise what it was. Her friend responded with what seemed like a homophone instead.

"Hockey and me," Eloise said.

But let's cut her some slack. It's close enough, right?

While the chopsticks was a hassle for Sydney, this was not going to be her main obstacle during the meal.

"Oh sh*t, is that too spicy? That chilli, wow!" she cried out.

Thankfully for her, there were other dishes on the table that were more to her liking.

She described sambal stingray as "absolutely incredible" and really liked how "melt-in-the-mouth" it was.

And given the scorching weather, sugarcane juice was a big hit among the two women too.

"It's so refreshing! You think it's going to be really sweet but actually, it's been made fresh," Sydney said.

Cold 'cai fan'?

In a separate TikTok clip, Sydney and Eloise searched for some grub in an indoor food court, inside a shopping mall.

They got through a plate of dumplings and a cup of smoothie relatively fuss-free.

But something was amiss with the 'cai fan' order.

It looked to be a regular assortment of dishes, from fried rice to roasted meats and vegetables.

But Sydney seemed to have issues with how cold the dishes were.

"Look at the worry on my face, cause it's cold," she said.

At one point, Sydney wondered if it was wise to continue eating as this might cause them to be unwell.

Netizens in the comments section eased their worries, mentioning that while the food may not be warm, it was very likely to be fully cooked.

