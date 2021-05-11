The holiday makeup looks that will make you like you’re on vacation

Take a trip, or several, with these flights of fancy: makeup looks inspired by perfect holiday adventures – to tide you over till travel is possible again.

1. I dream of... Sexy Ibiza party nights

PHOTO: Her World Online

Let your inner club diva loose with metallic and high-shimmer eye colours.

“Instead of using green over the entire eyelid, blend in some blue or purple at the inner and outer corners to make it look more modern. You can also dab glitter on the centre of the eyelids for a highlighting effect and to create more depth,” says makeup artist Melissa Yeo, who created the looks here.

Try • Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Zodiac • Nars Single Eyeshadow in Argentina • Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Wanderlust • Lancome Grandiose Waterproof Mascara

2. I dream of... A blooming flower field

PHOTO: Her World Online

Pairing yellow and pink eyeshadow makes for a punchy but very pretty look. And contrary to what you might think, yellow can be worn on Asian skin.

The trick, Yeo says, is to apply the eyeshadow only up to your eye crease, not above it. If you’re concerned that the pink might make your eyes look red-rimmed, use it only on the outer corners, and blend to soften the effect.

Try • Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation • Dior Backstage Face & Body Glow • Nars Single Eyeshadow in Douro • Shu Uemura Pressed Eye Shadow in M Rose 165 C • Three One Perfect Sunrise Gloss

3. I dream of... A buzzing city getaway

PHOTO: Her World Online

Channel the energy of a vibrant metropolis with a bold cheek colour against neon-lined eyes. To pull off this look, Yeo says to blend the blusher from the outer corners of the eyes in towards the cheeks, ending on the cheekbones.

Use a softer pink or tangerine to make the look more wearable, and keep the rest of the face fresh and clean.

Try • Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup • Laura Mercier Blush Colour Infusion in Grapefruit • Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Deep End • Chanel Rouge Coco Gloss in Caramel

ALSO READ: 7 tips to keep your makeup from melting in Singapore's humidity

4. I dream of... A posh riviera cruise

PHOTO: Her World Online

Nobody does understated chic better than the French.

The idea is to look elegant and put-together without a heavy do. “Warm the skin with a light dusting of bronzer, and use a light pink or coral blusher so you don’t look sickly or sallow. Keep your lip colour light and natural – no Barbie pinks or pop shades,” says Yeo.

Try • Burberry Beauty Matte Glow Foundation • Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer • M.A.C Powder Kiss Soft Matte Eyeshadow in Felt Cute • Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Pearl • Chantecaille Snapdragon Le Matte Stylo

5. I dream of... Glam days on golden sands

PHOTO: Her World Online

Bronzed skin, warm tones and luscious lips – makeup for a coastal holiday is at once effortless and very sexy. Yeo says: “Copper eye makeup is often used in summery beach dos, but you can give it a twist by replacing blusher with a gold-based bronzer to intensify the ‘burnished’ effect. Go for a warm coral on your lips for a more tropical feel.”

Try • Sephora Face Shimmering Powder in Magnetic Glow • Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in #689 Mitzah • Shu Uemura Rouge Unlimited Satin Lipstick in CR352

This article was first published in Her World Online.