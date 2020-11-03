Holidays at home: Staycays at $150 or less per night

ICYMI, Singapore Tourism Board has teamed up with online travel agency Expedia to promote tourism at home via attractive staycation deals.

And if you're willing to fork out $150 a night, here are some 3D2N staycations you can enjoy for $150 or less per night.

Prices in this article are correct at the time of writing.

Starts from: $112 per night

In the vicinity: Check out the nearby cultural sites, such as the Malay Heritage Centre (formerly a Malay palace from the mid-19th century, now restored to its former glory and serving as a museum for Malay culture and history) and Sultan Mosque (regarded as the national mosque of Singapore).

In addition, the hotel is within walking distance of Warong Nasi Pariaman, a 72-year-old eatery that serves authentic Indonesian cuisine cooked with a traditional charcoal stove. You can read about this eatery (and watch a mouth-watering video about it) in our write-up here.

Still want to explore? Good news: North Bridge Road is near Bugis, aka one of the most colourful neighbourhoods in Singapore, which recently made it to a list of the world's 50 coolest neighbourhoods. Check out our story on Bugis and what it has to offer to discover more hidden gems.

Fun fact: North Bridge Road was once home to five different movie theatres: Theatre Royal, Diamond Theatre, Jubilee Theatre, Odeon Cinema and Capitol Theatre. Now, only the Capitol Theatre building still remains, though it has since been refurbished to host both film screenings and theatre productions.

Starts from: $108 per night

In the vicinity: Geylang is a foodie's paradise, so you'll be spoilt for choice with nearby food options.

Highlights include Leong Kee (Klang) Bak Kut Teh (one of only a few eateries in Singapore that serves Malaysian-style bak kut teh), Mongkok Dim Sum (perfect for your 24/7 dim sum cravings), and, of course, the famous Eminent Frog Porridge, which has a Bib Gourmand rating in the Michelin Guide.

Hungry for more? You can also follow the food trail shown in the Geylang edition of our 10,000 Steps with Tosh video series.

Fun fact: Geylang is old AF and has its roots in the second half of the 19th century. The area was known for growing fragrant lemongrass (known in Malay as serai) as a cash crop – in fact, that's where the name Geylang Serai comes from.

Starts from: $126 per night

In the vicinity: Many attractions here are currently closed, so bring your own PS4 and join the 76 per cent of Singaporeans who game to pass the time.

If you want to go for a walk, be sure to visit the National Museum of Singapore and check out the ongoing Doraemon exhibition.

Fun fact: The original Masjid Bencoolen was an attap mosque built in the early 19th century. In 1845, it was replaced by a permanent version which still stands to this day.

Starts from: $107 per night

In the vicinity: If you love cafe hopping, there's good news: This hotel is located near several eateries like Chye Seng Huat Hardware (Despite the highly misleading name, it's actually a coffee shop located in a former hardware store), The Refinery (a three-storey eatery with a yakitori joint, a mixology bar and a designer workspace) and Two Bakers (the original outlet of this well-known artisanal bakery cafe).

Fun fact: The nearby Lavender Street suffers from a case of ironic naming, as the area was once known for the foul smell caused by using nightsoil (Read: Human waste) to fertilise vegetable gardens. You can learn more about the meanings behind the names of other Singapore neighbourhoods in our story here.

Terms and condition

- Special offers are only available at participating hotels

- Prices shown above include applicable discount

- Hotel savings are based upon Expedia’s everyday hotel rates, excluding taxes and other fees

- Minimum stay may be required

- Offers are subject to availability and may be discontinued without notice

- Additional restrictions and blackout dates may apply - Expedia Group’s usual booking terms and conditions apply

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.