Holidays at home: Staycays at $200 or less per night

PHOTO: Expedia.com.sg

Starts from: $162 per night

In the vicinity: While Robinsons may be closing down, there's still plenty of retail outlets to satisfy shopaholics in Orchard Road, aka shopping central.

If shopping isn't your cup of tea, don't sweat it – there's more to Orchard than just its malls. Check out our story on non-shopping activities to try out in Orchard here for ideas.

Fun fact: When the British first arrived in Singapore, the area that would one day become Orchard Road was used for nutmeg orchards by European residents hoping to turn a profit.

Unfortunately for them, the nutmeg trees were wiped out by a spate of disease in 1857, forcing the owners to recoup their losses by selling their orchards for residential development.

Though its agricultural days are long past, Orchard Road was thus named after these nutmeg orchards (though Nutmeg Road would have been a pretty cool name too).