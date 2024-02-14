Homeowner gives tour of his $2.5m condo in Hougang, with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms

Owning a private property in Singapore isn't cheap.

Which is why when James Ng revealed he splashed the cash when he purchased a unit in The Florence Residences, a condominium in Hougang for $2.5 million, it raised more than a few eyebrows.

Last Sunday (Feb 11), the real estate agent shared a clip of him giving a tour of his unit.

The 5-bedroom unit spans 1,700 square feet and the homeowner explained that it's still "pretty new", having bought it from the developer.

On top of the eye-watering price tag, James revealed that renovation costs was "slightly more than $100,000".

He went on to explain that much of that went to the electrical works, painting the walls, sprucing up the kitchen and children's bedrooms.

It seemed like there was a conscious effort to design this home according to the lifestyle of James and his family.

A wall was hacked down in order to fit a wine chiller in the kitchen area.

"We do have friends coming over quite regularly so we just wanted to make sure that they have enough to drink," James explained.

Nothing wrong with wanting to be a good host, right?

[[nid:634326]]

Another thoughtful design feature was having the kitchen island double up as a work space.

This meant having customised bar stools set at the optimal height for the best lumbar support should anyone need to work from home throughout the day.

The unit's balcony is a "pretty good" size so toys are placed out there for James' two daughters to hang out and play with.

Of the four bathrooms in the home, one is a Jack and Jill bathroom that provides access to both his daughters' bedrooms.

For the uninitiated, a Jack and Jill bathroom refers to a full-sized bathroom with entry points from two bedrooms.

"The reason we really like the layout of this house is because of this Jack and Jill bathroom," James said.

He explained that the family values the privacy this allows the children to have as guests would usually just use the guest toilet.

Another impressive feature of the home is the view of the condo's pool from the master bedroom.

"This is what we see everyday when we wake up, first thing we look out is the pool," James beamed.

The Florence Residences was launched in March 2019.

AsiaOne has reached out to James for more information.

In the comments section, netizens gave their thoughts on the home tour.

"$2.5 million very cheap for 5-room leh," one TikTok user noted.

Another netizen questioned his decision to purchase a condo and wondered if he would be better served getting a landed estate instead.

A few others had issues with how "small" his house looks.

A netizen asked if one needs to be earning above $50,000 a month to afford this home.

James replied that one can actually afford a $2.5 million condo with a monthly income of $15,400.

But he suggested that it be best that the homeowner rakes in at least $28,000 a month just "to be safe".

ALSO READ: Jamie Chua gives walkthrough of her luxurious 3-storey Sentosa Cove home complete with spa, gym and a conservatory

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.