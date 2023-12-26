Jamie Chua gives walkthrough of her luxurious 3-storey Sentosa Cove home complete with spa, gym and a conservatory

Singaporean socialite Jamie Chua’s swanky home in Sentosa Cove made headlines earlier this year in July.

And now you can get a sneak peek into her crib as she and her boyfriend Terence Chua revealed her three-storey, 7,800 sq ft home in a 30-minute YouTube video on Dec 23.

The video started with Jamie acknowledging that a lot of people had been waiting for a house tour for "a long time".

But she decided to wait for the festive season to reveal her home since that’s when her house would be bedazzled to the nines with Christmas decorations.

The first part of the house tour was of the pristine white hallway, which features arched ceilings and is nicknamed the "catwalk gallery" by Jamie.

As they were introducing the key highlights of the corridor, Terence mentioned that Jamie told the home designers she wanted it to look like US reality star Kim Kardashian’s house.

"No I did not," she disagreed, clarifying that the inspiration came from the designers. "I’m no knock-off", she quipped.

The hallway is not just about style, it’s functional too.

Jamie revealed that the panels along the walkway serve as a storage space.

You’d be surprised to know that one of them actually leads to the powder room, boasting Dior wallpaper and a luxurious gold basin.

Dining room and kitchen

The dining room is the place where the couple spends most of their time, and where they also host a lot of dinner parties.

The dining room boasts a remarkable wine chiller. But the highlight has to be the dry kitchen island and dining table topped with rare Calacatta gold Italian marble.

The Calacatta gold also makes an appearance in the kitchen. And "for a person who doesn’t cook", Jamie, admitted to be particular about her kitchen. "Extremely particular," quipped Terence.

Taking centrestage in the kitchen is a wooden table, designed by none other than Jamie herself.

"I wanted to get rid of it," Terence recalled when he saw it for the first time as it didn’t match the other furniture.

Even the architect was shocked, Jamie added.

Over time, however, the couple acknowledged that it has since become their favourite table for its functionality.

The Dior-inspired living room

Up next is the living room, which is where important decisions are made (read: whether to fly to Paris to buy a bag or catch a football match), said Terence.

The living room exudes neutral tones with hints of black, making the space classy. The couple mentioned that they didn’t want the room to be "stuffy" and incorporated elements of Parisian elegance.

"My brief was very simple, everything has to look Dior," Jamie added.

Gym, spa and more

Other highlights of the house include a conservatory — a glass-walled living space containing plants. And hers features lush flowers, including orchids and roses.

The space is a materialisation of "Jamie's dream", Terence revealed, and where Jamie had envisioned having her breakfast every morning.

"It is a place for flower admiration," shared Jamie.

The gym, where Terence works out, is complete with dumbbells, a treadmill and a bench. The cool part of the space has to be the skylight.

"This is exclusively my area", Terence mentioned, not h ing that Jamie prefers Pilates.

The three-storey house is also outfitted with a hydraulic lift, which Jamie was not a fan of initially.

"I had to convince Jamie, a lift is absolutely crucial," Terence highlighted, noting that it's a common feature in new homes in Singapore.

Before the lift got installed, Jamie recalled how she felt bad for the workers who had to use the stairs to transport the soil for the planters on the second and third floors.

It ended up saving Jamie some money as well, from delivery persons who charged to transport items up the stairs. Said Jamie: "We saved a lot of money on that. The extra $5,000 was not funny."

Last but not definitely the least is the spa room. "This is a place where I enjoy my relaxation massages and beauty services," Jamie added.

The walls are covered in Italian stucco finishes, including the ceiling which reminds Jamie of "little clouds".

